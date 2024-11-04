Chloë Grace Moretz publicly comes out while supporting Kamala Harris

Chloë Grace Moretz, who rose to fame playing Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass movies, has endorsed Kamala Harris while also revealing she is gay.

Recommended Videos

Moretz has always been pretty quiet about her private life, but in 2018, TMZ reported on her kissing model Kate Harrison while out and about. It seems her relationship with Harrison carried right on until the present day, and if Moretz’s snaps on Instagram are anything to go by, they’re a very happy couple. Congratulations, Chloë! And now, the actress is using the publicity surrounding a coming-out to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

Moretz posted a picture on Instagram of an “I voted early” sticker and wrote a vitally important post. Notably, she turned the comments off. “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election,” she wrote.

She went on, “I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us.” Harris is a fierce defender of reproductive rights, and she plans to restore the federal right to abortion if elected.

“I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve,” Moretz continued. Again, LGBTQ+ rights are something Harris has always spoken in favor of. Whereas Donald Trump spreads lies about transgender people, Harris has spent a good portion of her career working against LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Moretz concluded, “SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you.”

The Trump-Harris race might not be as close as it first appeared. Though it’s true that Trump has far more support than he deserves, an Ann Selzer poll carried out for the Des Moines Register newspaper revealed that Harris has a lead over Trump in Iowa. However, tension is still very high going into the election.

Moretz is far from the only queer celebrity who’s endorsed Harris. The vice president also counts Megan Thee Stallion, George Takei, Kesha, and many more as her supporters. And naturally, plenty of them are fearful about the possibility of Trump once more taking office. He would be a disaster for LGBTQ+ people and a disaster for the entire country.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy