Despite how much we all need a break right now, the last few years’ run of dystopian fiction hasn’t seemed to slow down much lately, and we’ve all seen our fair share of zombies at this point. That’s not to say that a robot apocalypse hasn’t been done before, but something about the trailer for Mother/Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, feels a little bit like a blend of the two, to me.

Maybe I just have zombies on the brain because of Moretz’s 2015 indie zombie flick Maggie, or maybe I’m not imagining it with the whole “reaching ravenously through a fence with the bottom of their faces mostly ripped off” thing, but this really seems to be playing up the creep factor of the androids. Either way, if you can stomach more relentless horrors, the movie is on its way to Hulu on December 17.

