Charlie Cox has a hilarious message for fans watching ‘Daredevil’ filming

Daredevil: Born Again, like the Netflix series before it, films in New York City. Meaning it isn’t hard to find if you want to see Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in action.

I, myself, have stumbled into the set and had a real “oh I do not want to be here” moment. But it happens. They literally film all around the city and even got incredibly close to my neighborhood last time. It happens. But if fans want to see Cox in action, it isn’t the HARDEST show to find.

Which is how fans ended up at their filming location during the week. The show was filming but between scenes, Charlie Cox was talking to those fans waiting to see them (or even meet their favorite heroes). As one was talking about being outside since that morning to try and get a glimpse of Daredevil filming, Cox responded with a pretty sassy remark.

“It’s Tuesday. Why aren’t you watching Daredevil?”

“ITS TUESDAY WHY AREN’T YOU WATCHING DAREDEVIL?!?!”?#DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/PiH61O3W1H — jessica_⎊ ⍟ | Daredevil born again era (@downeyjessevan) March 19, 2025

He’s not wrong to ask the question. The show is currently airing on Disney+. Look, he plays Matt Murdock. Are you surprised that he is a little sassy? It was a cute interaction with the fans clearly loving that Cox called them out but they also made it clear that they were avoiding social media to avoid spoilers. What a night to miss out on being online! Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle returned!

But I also understand the desire to go and see your favorite show being filmed. It feels like we are back in the Daredevil days of before.

We are so back, baby!

When Daredevil was canceled, it hurt. The Netflix series meant a lot to fans but as a New Yorker, I missed seeing my city in its truest form. Often, we get heroes from one of the five boroughs and the shows or properties are….not filmed there. While I made jokes about where Daredevil pretended “Hell’s Kitchen” actually was, I did love seeing New York displayed so vividly in Matt’s world.

So when Born Again was announced, I had a fear they’d pull a Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, or No Way Home and film exterior shots and things in New York and the rest in Atlanta. Luckily, someone knew better at Marvel and made it clear that a Matt Murdock show needed to stay in his city.

It does lead to fans finding the filming locations and going to watch them film or try to meet the cast. Cox’s response is funny and cute because he is making fun of these fans for missing the show to see him standing around and waiting to film a scene. But it also shows the love and dedication that many of us have for this character and this show.

I hope those watching filming didn’t get Frank Castle’s return spoiled for them. But I also am jealous they have Charlie Cox teasing them on their camera roll. Who here doesn’t want Matt Murdock ribbing you? that’s like a dream situation!

