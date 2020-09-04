Things We Saw Today: Chadwick Boseman—A Tribute for a King Is Streaming on Disney+

comScore

By Princess WeekesSep 4th, 2020, 5:50 pm

We are all still collectively dealing with the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last week. As part of the tribute to him, Disney+ and 20/20 are releasing a special called Chadwick Boseman—Tribute to King.

The 40-minute special, which originally aired on August 30th and is hosted by Robin Roberts, celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s life, legacy, career, and the cultural imprint he made on and off-screen. Hopefully, in addition the Disney+ availability, the special will also be put on YouTube so people everywhere can enjoy it without needing to sign up for a streaming service.

  • Writer Matt Baume breaks down “Woman to Woman,” the lesbian wedding episode of the Black sitcom classic Living Single. (via HuffPo)
  • A great piece exploring what that hair cut scene from Mulan means from an Asian American perspective. (via Polygon)
  • Amber Ruffin continues to be a delight. (via Vulture)
  • Be Kind Rewind is back!
  • Trump makes Joe Biden look older in ads and just … sigh. (via HuffPo)
  • Breaking down Starlight’s costume on The Boys. (via Syfy Wire)

(image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

