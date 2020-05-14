comScore

Okay, Who HASN’T Met Diane Keaton?

By Rachel LeishmanMay 14th, 2020, 3:17 pm

Diane Keaton in Annie Hall

Why have a mundane celebrity encounter with anyone else when it seems as if everyone is meeting Diane Keaton in random locations? The Something’s Gotta Give star is everywhere and anywhere, and fans love to share their little moments of meeting her. Honestly, I’m kind of jealous. I’ve lived in New York City for nearly 6 years and never had a random run-in with Keaton. What is this?

It all started when Twitter user MarvelofHonor asked about mundane celebrity stories.

While there were a few Domhnall Gleeson stories (my own included, from the time I saw him just sitting in a Madewell), a surprising amount of them focused on Diane Keaton. I don’t know why we have all just collectively run into Diane Keaton in a plethora of places, but … we have! (Well, again, “we” in the general sense. I’m still waiting for my turn!)

Does Diane Keaton know this? Has she been made aware? Is she doing this on purpose, or is she just out and about and willing to wave and interact with fans? I have to know!

Do you have your own Diane Keaton story? Let us know in the comments below! Other celebrity stories are welcome, but I care mainly about everyone but me meeting Diane Keaton in bookstores and art galleries.

