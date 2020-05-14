Okay, Who HASN’T Met Diane Keaton?

Why have a mundane celebrity encounter with anyone else when it seems as if everyone is meeting Diane Keaton in random locations? The Something’s Gotta Give star is everywhere and anywhere, and fans love to share their little moments of meeting her. Honestly, I’m kind of jealous. I’ve lived in New York City for nearly 6 years and never had a random run-in with Keaton. What is this?

It all started when Twitter user MarvelofHonor asked about mundane celebrity stories.

Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters. For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap — Mave (home version) (@MavenofHonor) May 13, 2020

While there were a few Domhnall Gleeson stories (my own included, from the time I saw him just sitting in a Madewell), a surprising amount of them focused on Diane Keaton. I don’t know why we have all just collectively run into Diane Keaton in a plethora of places, but … we have! (Well, again, “we” in the general sense. I’m still waiting for my turn!)

Does Diane Keaton know this? Has she been made aware? Is she doing this on purpose, or is she just out and about and willing to wave and interact with fans? I have to know!

🔴I had the pleasure of meeting #DianeKeaton briefly at an art gallery party, boy I can tell you.The #intelligent & #beauty from the inside shine through out the nights extrimly #charismatic. and just like #AnnetteBening I simply can’t stop listing & to me a perfect 10. pic.twitter.com/E3HOKzQAJG — Lｉｎdａ Wａｎg 王憲苓 (@LoveLindaWang) May 14, 2020

Checked out #DianeKeaton trending, sigh of relief. Our children went to same preschool-often saw her bringing her child into the gate at First Pres with skipping & enthusiasm. — thismiconeill (@thisMicONeill) May 14, 2020

I saw her leaving a Starbucks in Barstow! Are unremarkable Diane Keaton sightings a thing? — Kristy Totten (@kristy_tea) May 14, 2020

On a playground in LA my 2 year old son (now 18) followed Diane Keaton around for about an hour. I was so afraid that she thought I was stalking her. I swear my son just wanted to be where she was for some reason. https://t.co/VzjqcKvHoe — Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) May 14, 2020

This is kind of funny because my dad once saw Diane Keaton at a Jamba Juice. https://t.co/NhTU2HRrbe — Matt Kim (@LawofTD) May 14, 2020

Since it’s trending…

I saw Diane Keaton at the WGA Awards and waved at her from my seat as she took the stage (like a crazy person) and silently wished that we’d become friends. — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) May 14, 2020

It’s so funny that Diane Keaton is trending because so many people met her because my mom met her too LOL — Elise Swopes (@Swopes) May 14, 2020

Do you have your own Diane Keaton story? Let us know in the comments below! Other celebrity stories are welcome, but I care mainly about everyone but me meeting Diane Keaton in bookstores and art galleries.

Good morning. Apparently, I may be the only person who’s never seen or had a random encounter with Diane Keaton. — Lyndsey D’Arcangelo (@darcangel21) May 14, 2020

(image: United Artists)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com