Things We Saw Today: Was Cats Inspired by Medieval Paintings? Who Is to Say.

Honestly, the best way to understand Cats is to maybe look at the outrageousness of it and go from there. Or look at pictures of Medieval cats and think about how that’s maybe what inspired the movie. One Twitter user, who knows the work of Medieval artwork better than I ever could, decided to delight us all with beautiful images of the weirdest looking cats and compare them to whatever Tom Hooper was trying to do with his movie.

So please enjoy this thread which is just the cast of Cats as Medieval paintings. It’s what we deserve.

THE CAST OF “CATS” AS MEDIEVAL CAT PAINTINGS: A THREAD pic.twitter.com/CZhxj1u5fm — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy pic.twitter.com/dqYNwIMTVU — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap pic.twitter.com/Q7Q6ghDXLf — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger pic.twitter.com/i8vpCUlJ1B — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Taylor Swift as Bombalurina pic.twitter.com/N4erd5BBnO — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Sir Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat pic.twitter.com/X30YCUQCL6 — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

James Corden as Bustopher Jones pic.twitter.com/IFDv4HiRCm — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella pic.twitter.com/wS4ltcyPV9 — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots pic.twitter.com/ohFCpsOdaY — Emma “J.R.R.” Tolkin (@EmmaTolkin) December 23, 2019

Is this better than Cats? Maybe! Who really knows.

(image: Universal Pictures)

