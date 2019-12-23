comScore

Things We Saw Today: Was Cats Inspired by Medieval Paintings? Who Is to Say.

By Rachel LeishmanDec 23rd, 2019, 6:00 pm

Cats the Movie Musical

Honestly, the best way to understand Cats is to maybe look at the outrageousness of it and go from there. Or look at pictures of Medieval cats and think about how that’s maybe what inspired the movie. One Twitter user, who knows the work of Medieval artwork better than I ever could, decided to delight us all with beautiful images of the weirdest looking cats and compare them to whatever Tom Hooper was trying to do with his movie.

So please enjoy this thread which is just the cast of Cats as Medieval paintings. It’s what we deserve.

Is this better than Cats? Maybe! Who really knows.

(image: Universal Pictures)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!