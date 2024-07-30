Canada Is in Its Villain Era at the Olympics

The country with a reputation around the world for its politeness and a history of garnering independence by quietly asking for it is showing its ferocious side at the Paris Olympics 2024.

On July 22, four days before the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, the New Zealand Women’s Soccer team reported to the Paris police that they saw a drone flying over their closed practice ahead of their opening game against Canada. On July 24, two days before the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander were sent home by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC). Head Coach Beverly Priestman stepped down from her position, though she also states she did not “direct” her staff to conduct in this manner. FIFA has opened disciplinary hearings to officially investigate and lay punishment for the cheating.

On July 27, FIFA ruled that Joseph Lombardi, Jasmine Mander, and Beverly Priestman “were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play.” It was found that it was not an isolated incident but a result of a systemic culture. There have been some rumblings and rumors for the past few years that the Canadian Women’s Soccer Team has taken drastic measures, resorting to cheating, to ensure their wins.

The Canadian Women’s Soccer Team was penalized six points at the Olympics, which would make it very difficult for the team to secure its place in the medal finals. However, the team has been playing expertly well and striving to prove their ability is far beyond that of an unsportsmanlike coaching staff. So far, the team has won 2-1 against New Zealand and 2-1 against France. Their next match is against Columbia on July 31.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has sought an appeal from FIFA to reverse the 6-point penalty as they argue it disproportionately penalizes the players who had nothing to do with the scandal and has no restorative justice to New Zealand. The hearing for this appeal is Tuesday, July 30, with a ruling to follow on Wednesday, July 31.

Canada gained more attention for going against type when Eleanor Harvey won Canada a Bronze Medal in Fencing and could be seen saying, “I fucking did that,” while the Italian fencer, Alice Volp, walked off in despair. HOWEVER, this undeniable villain line can also be seen as a badass power move. Eleanor Harvey is also the first to win Canada a medal in fencing, which marks a historic win for the country. She did fucking do that and she should be allowed to acknowledge it!

Finally (for now), although the Canadian Sailing Teams at the Olympics didn’t place, just a few weeks ago in San Francisco was the SailGP Season 4 Grand Finale. During the finish, Canadian sailors pulled a swift turn that pushed Denmark wide and forced the Canadian skiff to actually hit the finish marker. The Canadian Sailing Team ended up with point deductions due to damage but managed 5th place, while Denmark slid back into 8th place. One of the team members can be heard saying, “Well, technically, we finished it,” after this chaotic finish to the race.

