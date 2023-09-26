California Becomes the Latest State to Ban Book Bans

In June, Illinois made history as the first state to sign a bill into law banning book bans. Now, California is following in its footsteps as Gov. Gavin Newson signed a bill into law on Monday, effective immediately, that will bar school boards from censoring or banning books that deal with racial or LGBTQ+ topics. The move comes at a time when the United States is facing an unprecedented rise in book bans, an effort spearheaded by right-wing politicians and parents who strive to censor every book that deals with gender, sexuality, or race.

It is part of conservatives’ desire to whitewash history, further silence marginalized voices, and prevent individuals, especially children, from being exposed to new ideas. The books most frequently targeted are those that center around BIPOC or LGBTQ+ characters and that tackle topics like racism, gender identity, sexuality, and abuse. Conservatives don’t care that these are the stories that children need most to help them feel seen and understand the things they might be dealing with, as well as to understand the experiences of others. They simply want to take away all books from children that they personally disagree with, with no regard for the countless negative connotations of doing so.

It’s not just books that are under attack, but freedom. Artists are having their voices silenced while the government is increasingly overstepping its authority and controlling what people are allowed to read. Many states have already enacted laws requiring school districts to ban certain books and placing enormous burdens on libraries, book vendors, and booksellers who are forced to review all their books for prohibited content lest they violate the law. Fortunately, some states are going in the opposite direction and banning book bans instead of legalizing them.

California Governor enacts ban on book bans

Gov. Newson signed Assembly Bill 1078 into law on September 25, which he described as a “ban on book bans…which is long overdue.” The bill prohibits all California schools from “Restricting access to classroom and library materials because they feature LGBTQ people or were written by LGBTQ authors,” as well as from restricting access to materials related to topics including “race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or other protected characteristics, or of present or historical discrimination based on protect characteristics.” It also requires all California schools to provide a welcoming environment for students of all backgrounds, protecting their right to an inclusive education and to share their ideas and beliefs freely.

While signing the bill into law, Newson stated, “From Temecula to Tallahassee, fringe ideologues across the country are attempting to whitewash history and ban books from schools. With this new law, we’re cementing California’s role as the true freedom state.” When the bill first passed both houses, Newson emphasized, “All students deserve the freedom to read and learn about the truth, the world, and themselves.”

The bill ensures that all students have access to classroom and library resources and that no political organizations or school board members can rule to have those resources snatched away. It’s also very important that the bill emphasizes promoting a safe environment for all students in addition to protecting school books. Many states, such as Florida, are going beyond banning books and are passing legislation that prevents LGBTQ+ students from so much as speaking about their identities, families, or issues impacting their community in the classroom. Banning books and restricting classroom instruction is really an effort to erase and silence whole communities.

California is also going beyond banning book bans. It also seeks to ensure that all students feel welcome in schools and don’t find their identity, ideas, and freedom to read constantly under attack. With Illinois and California leading the way, more states need to take action to ensure that students across the country can enjoy similar protection of their fundamental rights.

