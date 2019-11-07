Brie Larson Wanted to Be Indiana Jones and Ate a Bug

Brie Larson wanting to be Indiana Jones when she was a kid? Relatable. Brie Larson eating a bug? Not so much. The Captain Marvel star made an appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, and there we learned some important things about the actress—mainly that she was super nerdy and not very athletic, but also that she will willingly eat a rhino beetle grub.

In a brief clip from the episode, Larson and Bear Grylls go for a hike and find a snack on their journey, but not before Grylls points out that there are gators where they are, and Larson is less than amused.

A fun look into Brie Larson as a person, the video doesn’t give much away from their full episode other than Larson willingly potentially eating the anal tract of a bug, to which she said, “I just ate a beetle larva. I’d rather not explain what it tastes like. I think I’m supposed to feel more energized than I do. I think cappuccinos work better.”

Recently, Larson talked with Variety about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her career outside of it.

I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job.

So, maybe if she wants, she can start her own nature show and get her fellow Marvel actors to eat the anal tract of bugs in the wild. When will we see Brie Larson take on Carol Danvers again? Who knows, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has quite the lineup ahead of them, but Larson is dedicated to her role and it is wonderful to see someone who is an advocate for more women and people of color in the entertainment industry being at the helm of the MCU.

