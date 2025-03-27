‘1923’ and ‘Twisters’ fans: These two actors should play brothers…RIGHT?

Sometimes, two actors have a similar energy and you want to see them star in a movie together. Other times, they look alike. Then you have Glen Powell and Brandon Sklenar.

Recommended Videos

As I was catching up on 1923, I found myself looking and Brandon Sklenar and thinking that he reminds me of someone. That someone is Texan Glen Powell. Maybe it is Spencer Dutton’s more western ways but the two do have a similar energy to one another. They both can play up the romance of a scene, they know how action sequences work, and I believe both of them can rock cowboy boots.

As someone who loves to do a dream siblings casting in my head, the wheels began turning. While Powell’s roster is pretty stacked with upcoming projects and announced next moves, I do think that if there was a chance to have the two play brothers, Hollywood should take it. Let me explain: I don’t want them just in a movie, I want them as brothers reconnecting and trying to fix their relationship. Throw in a heist or something, I don’t care.

But these two have an energy about them that I really do think will work on screen! And I am not the only one who thinks this. When I tweeted my initial thought about these two playing brothers, I ended up with a lot of people replying to me that I was on to something.

here me out, let me cook, etc etc etc: brandon sklenar and glen powell play brothers. rest of the plot doesn't matter pic.twitter.com/APKwfmXOZc — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 25, 2025

So I would not just simply pitch this without going through and thinking of the perfect kind of film for them to work on together. So go on this journey with me…

Hear me out…

If Sklenar wanted to work with Taylor Sheridan again, maybe Sheridan could do another brotherly movie like Hell or High Water and have these two trying to save their family or something. Or maybe both Sklenar and Powell want a more straight forward kind of film. I’d take a This Means War-esque film with the two brothers fighting over the same woman without knowing.

Given everyone’s current obsession with The White Lotus, maybe the two go on a vacation together to reconnect and hijinks ensues. Do you see where I am getting at with all these ideas? The possibilities are endless. I’d watch a movie with just the two of them on a road trip together if that happened!

What I think we’re really lacking when it comes to films are good ole fashioned movies about siblings. We used to be a proper society and then through the years, the sibling movies kind of fell away. Bring them back with these two!

My point is that these two have something about them that gets fans invested in their work. Putting them in one movie just feels like the right move and if you make them related? That much better. I am willing and able to write something for them if it comes down to that because I know that I am right! These two need to work together (sooner rather than later).

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy