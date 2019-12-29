Get Excited for These Brand Spanking New TV Series in 2020

Greetings content junkies! Have you already blazed through the most talked-about shows of 2019? Just kidding, there’s no way that’s possible. Well, time to clear your calendar and cancel your plans for a social life, because 2020 is coming in hot with dozens of new series on network, cable, and streaming! There are a bevy of promising new shows to get excited about, but how do you prioritize what to watch? Have no fear, we are here to help:

Falcon and Winter Solider

Marvel has several MCU series planned for the future, but we’re especially excited for this buddy team-up series that follows the adventures of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson/Falcon as they adjust to a world without Steve Rogers. They’ll be joined by Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp) and Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), as Falcon adjusts to his new mantle as the new Cap.

When: TBD 2020 on Disney+

Why: Because you want to see what Falcon is going to do with that shield.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

Breakout comedy star Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) headlines this new series on Comedy Central about a directionless 27 year old still living at home with her parents. The series is loosely based on her real life, with SNL’s Bowen Yang as her cousin and Lori Tan Chinn (Orange is the New Black) as her grandmother.

When: January 22nd on Comedy Central

Why: You’re looking to fill the Broad City-shaped hole in your heart.

Mrs. America

This historical miniseries follows the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the women alternately fought for it and opposed it. Cate Blanchett makes her prestige television debut as conservative firebrand Phyllis Schlafly. She’s joined by a stellar cast that includes Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden and many more.

When: Date TBD, FX on Hulu

Why: Because it’s Cate Freakin’ Blanchett!

Star Trek: Picard

Captain Jean-Luc Picard returns in an all new adventure series that takes place 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. Patrick Stewart is back in his signature role, and he’s joined by former co-stars Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes. Also, HE HAS A DOG NOW.

When: January 23rd on CBS All Access

Why: It’s a must-watch for Trek fans old and new.

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Ryan Murphy and company are back with the latest chapter of their hit anthology series, which takes on the Bill Clinton affair and impeachment scandal. Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) stars as Monica Lewinsky, who herself is a producer on the series.

When: September 27th on FX

Why: Because the most maligned woman in American history finally gets to tell her side of the story.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey (Jane Levy) an introverted coder, finds her world turned upside down when she starts experiencing the people around her bursting into song. Zoey must navigate her new world where her friends and co-workers now sing what they secretly feel. The dramedy also stars Skylar Austin (Pitch Perfect) and Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls).

When: January 7th on NBC

Why: Because you still miss Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and need a new musical series in your life.

Hunters

Jordan Peele is behind this new thriller which stars Al Pacino as the leader of a squad of vigilantes who are hunting down nazis in America in the 1970s. The series follows the team as they work to stop a Fourth Reich from coming into power. The series also stars Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, and Carol Kane.

When: TBD 2020 on Amazon

Why: Because we’re here for a ’70s style paranoid thriller and Jordan Peele.

Avenue 5

Veep creator Armando Iannucci returns to HBO with a new sci-fi comedy series. Hugh Laurie stars as the captain of a luxury space cruise liner, who must contend with his crew and his disgruntled passengers when their voyage gets off course.

When: January 19th on HBO

Why: Because you miss the whip-smart writing of Veep and love Hugh Laurie.

Run

This comedy from Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) follows a woman, played by Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), who ditches her humdrum life to reunite with an old flame played by Domhnall Gleeson (The Last Jedi). Two excellent actors and the unstoppable Waller-Bridge? Sign us up.

When: TBD 2020 on HBO

Why: Because Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes damn good television.

Snowpiercer

Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly star in a series set in the world of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 dystopian cult film, where what’s left of humanity live on a non-stop train that separates the haves and the have-nots. Despite several setbacks in production, the series has already been ordered for two seasons and it looks intriguing.

When: Spring 2020 on TNT

Why: A strong cast and an increasingly relevant statement on class could give us the next great sci-fi drama.

