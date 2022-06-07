Brad Pitt Requesting Jury Trial for Angelina Jolie “Harming” His Wine Company Is Uncomfortably Familiar

In Something We Should Have Expected news, actor Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie due to the sale of her half of their wine company. Yahoo news is reporting that as of this past Friday, Pitt’s legal team filed with the Superior Court of California claiming that Jolie’s divestment strategy was designed “to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that [businessman Yuri] Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

The actor is now looking to have a trial-by-jury, seeking damages “in an amount to be proven at trial,” and wants the sale to be declared “null and void.” Jolie is painted, in the filing, as a manipulator looking to destroy a wine company no one has ever heard of, with Pitt’s lawyers saying, “[J]ust as Jolie envisioned that is exactly what Shefler has done.”

Well, looks like we will be seeing another bisexual woman dragged to court by her older ex to air out dirty laundry and make her look like a Gone Girl-style manipulator on the world stage. I wonder what inspired Pitt to take this kind of legal action?

Allegations of domestic violence came after “Pitt was cleared of allegations of child abuse by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Child and Family Services. Both departments were reportedly prompted to investigate after an incident with Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox, on a private plane which happened right before Jolie filed for divorce.” On March 12, Jolie filed and claimed she had “proof and authority” against Pitt regarding her claim of domestic violence during their upcoming divorce trial.

Since the divorce/separation, we have seen Pitt still happily embraced by Hollywood, win an Oscar, and get painted in a romantic light with his other ex-wife, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. Pitt has remained popular, and has been using his PR machine to paint Jolie as a vengeful harpy, and he has the perfect ground to continue to plant those seeds, sadly. Hopefully, if this does go to trial, it will not be televised and twisted into endless online misinformation, and this can be dealt with in private.

(via Yahoo, featured image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)

