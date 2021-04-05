Borderlands Live-Action Movie Casts Edgar Ramirez as Atlas

Eli Roth’s live-action adaptation of the videogame Borderlands has found its Atlas in the form of Latinx actor Edgar Ramirez. The actor is most recently known for his work in Netflix’s Yes Day, and we know from the description alone that this will be a completely different role for the actor. According to ComicBook.com, he’s set to be a possible antagonist of the film and “the universe’s most powerful S.O.B.”

“What an incredible honor to have an actor of Edgar’s caliber, talent, and charisma playing opposite Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast,” Roth told Deadline before continuing with, “Atlas has to be a truly magnetic personality, someone with charisma and charm but that air of menace underneath it all. I’ve been a fan of Edgar’s since his early performances and he continues to amaze me with each dramatic turn. We want to create something wild, fun, and very different from anything they’ve seen from Edgar before. I am so, so excited to work with him.”

Described as a business titan and arms manufacturer, Atlas is the most powerful person in the Borderlands universe. And he clashes/meets up with the rest of the Borderlands cast when his daughter goes missing on the planet Pandora—a pretty ballsy move against someone so powerful. The Lionsgate production of the bestselling game is set to bring Ramirez together with a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black as their characters join in tracking down Atlas’ missing daughter.

Lilith, played by Blanchett, is the infamous outlaw that returns to her home planet of Pandora. She’s reluctant, has a dark past because of course she does, and forms an unexpected alliance with the crew set to help her find Atlas’ daughter. That crew includes Roland, played by Hart, who is a former mercenary in the search of redemption. He’s joined by Tiny Tina, played by Greenblatt, who is a pre-teen demolitionist, and her protector Krieg, played by Munteanu. Tannis, played by Curtis, follows as a scientist on the edge. And finally, Claptrap, played by Black, plays a smart-aleck robot, according to Deadline.

Based on one of the world’s most popular and successful video game franchises, Borderlands has more than 68 million units sold worldwide across 3 games and multiple systems. The latest draft of the screenplay has been brought to life by Emmy award-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin, known for his work on Chernobyl and the soon-to-be The Last of Us series. And Eli Roth, known for Inglourious Basterds, Hostel, and Cabin Fever is set to direct the film.

(image: Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP via Getty)

