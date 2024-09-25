I live in Britain, not Bluey‘s beautiful Australia, and guess what? It’s raining right this very moment. Has been for most of the week, in fact. So what else to do other then watch the Bluey episode “Rain”? It’s an almost completely silent Bluey episode and it’s great for kids and parents alike.

Bluey tries to play in the rain while Chili is doing mom stuff, and Chili doesn’t really get it. She just wants to relax on the porch chair. But when Bluey discovers the water running down the path in her garden, the little dog is fascinated by it. She decides to try and stop the water by making a dam.

But Bluey is just a kid. She doesn’t know how dams work! Bluey tries to block the rainwater using her umbrella, and then random things she finds, but Chili gets really frustrated when she tracks mud into the house. She gives Bluey a towel, but Bluey just uses that to try and block the water as well. Eventually, Chili attempts to stop a muddy Bluey from going into the house altogether, but fails. (Hey, if a kid Bluey’s age wants to get to a place, they’re going to get to it.) And throughout all this there’s not a word of dialogue – but you can easily feel Chili’s frustration as her daughter keeps getting muddier.

Bluey learns a little science in the episode as she deduces which objects will soak up rain. And as soon as Chili gets a break, she sees how well Bluey is learning and decides to join her in her play. The pair succeed in stopping the water from running down the path, and then the rain stops altogether. Bluey is disappointed, but Chili hugs her, and then the two are greeted with the beautiful sight of a double rainbow.

And then it starts raining again, and Chili and Bluey rush back to their toys, still strewn across the path. Cut to credits!

It’s a lovely episode, and it’s all about the quiet moments of childhood and what learning opportunities they provide. Chili was annoyed that Bluey was running into the house with muddy feet, stealing her towel and making everything dirty, but then she realized that her daughter was just trying to learn. And by joining in with the game and helping Bluey stop the water, she added to the learning experience.

Basically, Chili is a great mom, and Bluey has a promising future ahead of her as a dam engineer.

