‘Bluey’ beer, explained

Bluey has beer now? Do the creators know? How could this possibly be on brand? Are you telling me that I am now free to get absolutely geeked off of talking dog branded booze? This episode of Bluey is called: A Hangover I Won’t Forget.

Does Bluey actually have a beer?

Well, yes and no. There isn’t an official Bluey beer, probably because adults would have a nightmare explaining to children why they can’t drink the golden, ambrosial liquid inspired by their favorite show. However, there are a couple beers inspired by Bluey, or rather, Bluey’s dad Bandit. For example, this beer brewed in Texas.

Recognize the font? The color scheme? It’s unmistakable. Turning Point beer in North Texas has put out a brew bearing Bluey branding, including the getting down to business quote from Bandit “it’s gotta be done”. At nearly 15% alcohol, you can be A LOT of things will be done after imbibing this here bevy. Two of these puppies will have one feeling like they can do it, whatever it is. They can do ANYTHING. In fact, they’ll probably do whatever they need to do even better now that they’re sauced off two Bandit tall boys. It got done alright, and it’ll get done again.

Meanwhile, an Australian brand called Pinnacle Drinks has just come out with a separate Bandit inspired brew called Bluey Ultra Crisp. Impaired minds think alike! Now just look at this branding and tell me that floppy eared dog doesn’t remind you of Bluey’s pops. That’s a photorealistic Bandit Heeler if I ever saw one! And when I see one at the bar, I’ll be sure to take one. And then maybe a few more. It’s gotta be done.

(Featured Image: ABC Kids)

