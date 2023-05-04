‘Blue Exorcist’ Season 3 Is Coming, My Prayers to Satan Have Been Answered

FINALLY. Some good news.

Ever since Blue Exorcist Season 2 ended over half a decade ago, I’ve been pretty lost. It’s been a long time. So long that Katniss Everdeen and her friends were still babies when the show started! I’ve spent my days fantasizing about tipping over police robots and praying for a savior to deliver unto me Blue Exorcist season 3. I tried praying to heaven above for awhile, but as the years passed I realized that heaven just wasn’t listening.

So I decided to go with the alternative…

It seemed appropriate. After all, Blue Exorcist is about the sons of Satan, and what proud papa wouldn’t want to show off his kids? After reciting ancient Sumerian tomes while listening to Lil Nas X records backwards, I was finally able to make contact with the Dark Lord.

And he told me that Blue Exorcist season 3 shall be here soon.

When will Blue Exorcist season 3 be released?

According to Satan’s sources, season 3 is officially in the works. While the release date hasn’t been announced yet, it may be safe to say that the season will air in fall or winter of 2023. However, like everything else that Satan promises, the third season of Blue Exorcist may have a steep cost. Given the half-decade gap between the first and second season, it’s possible that the wait time for season 3 will be even longer. This is perhaps because Satan wishes for Blue Exorcist fans to fall deeper and deeper into despair, so that their souls will be easier to claim.

What will Blue Exorcist season 3 be about?

Should Blue Exorcist stay faithful to the manga, season 3 will focus on the Academy Seven Wonders arc. Rin isn’t to have much downtime after his fight with the Impure King in Kyoto. After all, he’s gotta start preparing for one of True Cross Academy’s annual festivals! And if that wasn’t stressful enough, mysterious events are gonna start occurring. Real supernatural-like. Who’s behind it? Spoiler alert: The Illuminati, of course! No, seriously, there’s a group of people called the Illuminati in Blue Exorcist that are led by Lucifer himself. Rin’s BROTHER.

Which studio is making Blue Exorcist season 3?

According to the Prince of Darkness, season 3 will likely be made by A-1 pictures. After all, that’s the studio responsible for making the first two seasons of Blue Exorcist. They probably made a pact with Satan themselves, after all. What else have A-1 done? Not much, just The Seven Deadly Sins, Sword Art Online, AND Fate/Apocrypha. Something tells me that season 3 of Blue Exorcist is in good hands. Or evil hands. With claws and stuff.

(featured image A-1 Pictures)

