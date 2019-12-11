Listen to Amélie Wen Zhao’s Blood Heir to Hear One of the Hottest Debuts of the Year!

Fans of Shadow and Bone and An Ember in the Ashes will love Amélie Wen Zhao’s much-anticipated debut Blood Heir, which upends everything you thought you knew about princesses. Grab your headphones and dive into the first book in an epic new series and meet the Crown Princess Anastacya, who’s hiding a dark secret—and the con man she must trust against all instincts.

We’re ready for non-stop intrigue with Zhao’s innovative, exciting Blood Heir. Enter an empire of blood curses, conspiracies, mayhem, murder, and cunning scoundrels:

In the Cyrilian Empire, Affinites are reviled. Their varied gifts to control the world around them are unnatural—dangerous. And Anastacya Mikhailov, the crown princess, has a terrifying secret. Her deadly Affinity to blood is her curse and the reason she has lived her life hidden behind palace walls. When Ana’s father, the emperor, is murdered, her world is shattered. Framed as his killer, Ana must flee the palace to save her life. And to clear her name, she must find her father’s murderer on her own. But the Cyrilia beyond the palace walls is far different from the one she thought she knew. Corruption rules the land, and a greater conspiracy is at work—one that threatens the very balance of her world. And there is only one person corrupt enough to help Ana get to its core: Ramson Quicktongue. A cunning crime lord of the Cyrilian underworld, Ramson has sinister plans—though he might have met his match in Ana. Because in this story, the princess might be the most dangerous player of all.

Can’t wait to hear Blood Heir this very moment? We’re right there with you. Listen right now!

