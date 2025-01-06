‘Block Mr. Trump from taking office’: Americans reject Trump’s re-election through the 14th Amendment

Protesters gathered on January 6, 2024, in commemoration of the Capitol attack and President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection, saying the 14th Amendment should bar him from returning to office.

During his speech at the rally, Craig Sicknick, one of the protestors, pleaded with Congress to block Trump’s certification. “I came here today to urge Congress to do its job and block Mr. Trump from taking office just a few short weeks from now.” Sicknick’s brother, Brian, was a Capitol Police officer who died defending the Capitol from pro-Trump during the grisly day of January 6, 2021. It has been three years, and many are left with the scars from the Capitol Attack.

Other anti-Trump protestors have called Trump an insurrectionist and claimed that he was “constitutionally disqualified” for the presidency. Section Three of the 14th Amendment states that those who’ve engaged in insurrection or rebellion are deemed unfit to serve as president of the United States. Although scores of Trump supporters were charged with felonies and misdemeanors, Trump himself has not been held liable by the courts. However, some legal scholars believe that a court order may apply Section Three of the 14th Amendment. Meanwhile, others believe it’s for Congress to decide. The mechanism is vague at best, since Section Three hasn’t been used in recent times.

US protestors gathered to demand that congress respect the law and uphold the 14th amendment. #USProtests #3E #14thNow pic.twitter.com/vBNVdn2l8E — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 5, 2025

There are also some protestors who believe that the election results were illegitimate. Although not all believe this, Harris herself hasn’t challenged the election results. In a video message, Harris called the election certification a “sacred obligation.”

Trump pardons in the horizon

While Americans can expect a peaceful transfer of power, Trump has promised sweeping pardons for those involved in the January 6 incident. It’s not clear if Trump intends to pardon those who’ve injured Capitol Police. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since Trump has attempted to downplay the January 6 incident. He has also called it “a day of love” on multiple occasions.

