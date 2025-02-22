‘Another Simple Favor’: Everything we know about Blake Lively’s upcoming project

Another Simple Favor officially has a release date for when the film will hit streaming platforms! The highly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor, which was originally announced in May 2022 and stars Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Henry Golding, is officially upon us.

The first film, based on Darcey Bell’s novel of the same name, follows two mothers, Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively), who form an unlikely friendship. Things take a turn in their friendship when Emily suddenly goes missing, and Stephanie leads the search to find her. However, some hidden secrets are discovered along the way.

The second film, Another Simple Favor, will follow the two mothers as Emily gets married on the island of Capri in Italy. It’s supposed to be a happy day, but murder and betrayal change everything.

The excitement around the new film has unfortunately taken a backseat due to Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, and Kendrick doesn’t seem too keen to talk about it. According to a source, PEOPLE noted, Kendrick is “not used to being caught up in any drama.”

“The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake,” the source added. However, there isn’t any drama surrounding the two women, and they both plan on doing press together for the upcoming film.

Another Simple Favor

How to watch Another Simple Favor

The world premiere of Another Simple Favor will take place during the opening night of the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7. Fans will then be able to stream the movie on Prime Video on May 1.

Stream: Watch Another Simple Favor on Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

How to watch A Simple Favor

The first film, which premiered on September 14, 2018, is available to watch on Netflix, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Stream: Watch A Simple Favor on Apple TV and Prime Video for free.

Another Simple Favor cast

Another Simple Favor has a great cast lined up. Let’s find out who’s in this film, shall we?

Blake Lively as Emily Nelson

Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers

Henry Golding as Sean Townsend

Andrew Rannells as Darren

Kelly McCormack as Stacy

Aparna Nancherla as Sona

Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville

Mitch Salm as Swim Coach

Ian Ho as Nicky Nelson

Joshua Satine as Miles Smothers

Jade Pirovano as young Margaret

