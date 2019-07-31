Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank Face Off in Blumhouse’s Fiendishly Frightening The Hunt

Ever since Richard Connell’s 1924 short story “The Most Dangerous Game” was published, readers have been fascinated by the horror conceit of humans hunting other humans for sport. The concept has been adapted countless times in film, television, and video games, and for good reason: it’s a simple, scary template that focuses on a very real fear, that of man’s inhumanity to man. Now, Blumhouse is taking a stab at the premise with their latest film The Hunt.

Blumhouse has tread similar territory with The Purge series, but The Hunt offers a more contained, leaner story. the synopsis reads:

“Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.”

The Hunt comes with some serious pedigree. It’s written by written by Damon Lindelof (Lost) and Nick Cuse (The Leftovers) and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, The Leftovers). It also features a killer cast with Betty Gilpin in the lead role. Gilpin, who delivered a brilliant performance in GLOW, is long overdue for a starring role and I’m excited to see what she does in this genre. Gilpin is joined by Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Justin Hartley (This Is Us), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), and Ethan Suplee (My Name Is Earl).

Like The Purge, there seems to be a political undercurrent to The Hunt, as the game is run by a group of wealthy elite who have handpicked what appear to be working-class people for their victims. It looks likely that Gilpin and company will turn the tables on their rich captors and dole out some punishment.

The hunt itself is billed as a luxurious retreat, as seen in the first teaser for the film:

Again, this is a story we’ve seen time and time again, but it’s stylish look and strong cast make it an easy sell. I mean, who doesn’t want to see Gilpin and Swank fight in a swanky kitchen? A simple premise can be damn entertaining with the right team and execution. And Blumhouse a terrific track record of both. What can I say, I’m in. Let The Hunt begin.

The Hunt hits theaters September 27th.

(via io9, image: Universal Pictures)

