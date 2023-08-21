The exploration of vampires in the media, especially horror media, is vast—and therefore intriguing. Vampires can be seductive, protective, silly, and oftentimes downright terrifying. Not to mention vampires are queer in origin. Therefore, vampire lore tends to vary depending on what you’re consuming. And that makes for a lot of extended knowledge, you know?

At the end of the day, it’s hard to narrow down the best vampire films because there are so many out there. But I’m going to rank what I deem some of the best vampire movies that I’ve seen that aren’t Dracula. Sorry Count, it’s other films’ time to shine. Also please watch your step, there’s garlic near the front door.

11. The Hunger

(MGM/UA Entertainment Co.)

The Hunger is based on a novel of the same name by Whitley Strieber and follows a seductive vampire named Miriam Blaylock (Catherine Deneuve) and her new romance with a sleep specialist (Susan Sarandon). The film also features a queer cast playing queer characters, which is always heartening to see. At its core, The Hunger is about excess and indulging in the need for something new. Hot vampire antics, am I right? It’s not too thick in terms of plot, but the goth glamor and David Bowie’s appearance make up for it.

10. Daughters of Darkness

(Ciné Vog Films)

Daughters of Darkness follows newlyweds that come across a vampire named Countess Elizabeth Báthory (Delphine Seyrig) during their honeymoon. The film is so stylish, queer, sensual and glamorous that you’ll wish you could transport yourself into their world. There’s no denying that the vibes are on point in this ’70s cult film. The eroticism within Daughters of Darkness is exciting to witness as a viewer and fan of vampirism. After all, the typical kind of vampire we see in film is often the seductive vampire. Therefore, for Countess Báthory to be seducing a woman, rather than a man, is *chef’s kiss*.

9. Ganja & Hess

(Kelly-Jordan Enterprises)

Ganja & Hess follows an anthropologist turned vampire named Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones) and his doomed romance with Ganja Media (Marlene Clark). It’s a Blaxploitation classic and a beautifully shot film that’s not as well-known as it should be. Black vampires are seldom focused on in horror, so it’s always nice to see when they are. The visuals throughout the film are almost psychedelic and occasionally mind-boggling. And Dr. Green’s vampirism is viewed through a somewhat religious lens. It’s certainly a unique take on what it means to be a vampire and what death means to the undead.

8. Underworld

(Screen Gems)

Underworld follows a vampire named Selene (Kate Beckinsale) who hunts Lycans and is faced with a dilemma that forces her to go against her fellow assassins. It’s a very action-packed film that’s moody and depicts vampires as sexy and dangerous. Also, Selene is hot and badass in her catsuit, no matter who she’s fighting against. The early 2000s was quite the time for horror and Underworld is truly a testament to that time period. Essentially this is a sexy and bloody (ha) vampire film that unpacks classism in a supernatural setting.

7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

(20th Century Studios)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows a cheerleader named Buffy Summers (Kristy Swanson) who discovers she is one of the chosen vampire slayers. The film is a ’90s classic and also is the reason we have the incredibly iconic series of the same name. If you’re seeking an incredibly scary tango with powerful vampires, you’ve come to the wrong place. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is comedic and doesn’t try too hard to be frightening. The vampires are silly and mostly non-threatening, and the vibes are very campy from start to finish.

6. From Dusk Till Dawn

(Miramax Films)

From Dusk Till Dawn follows two outlaw brothers and a family that find themselves in a sticky situation involving monsters in a Mexican saloon. It’s a film that’s the epitome of the mid-’90s horror landscape and is quite gruesome. Between the ultraviolence, the brief sexiness (unless you really like monsters) of the vampires, and chaotic vibes, it’s quite the vampire flick. The characters are flawed, and the vampires aren’t afraid to fuck up everyone’s entire evening at the saloon. Imagine showing up to have a few drinks, only to be turned into a vampire before the night is over!

5. Let Me In

(Overture Films)

Let Me In is a remake of Let the Right One In and it follows a troubled young boy who befriends a protective vampire named Abby (Chloë Grace Moretz) in the 1980s. The film is eerie and unsettling and despite how it’s labeled as a love story, it’s anything but that. Abby’s awkwardness and outright violent nature make for an interesting look into what a vampire will do to survive—including but not limited to manipulating humans into getting blood for them.

4. 30 Days of Night

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

30 Days of Night is based on a comic book series of the same name and follows an Alaskan community that is hunted by vampires for 30 days. Terror is captured so expertly in the movie and it’s a gory good time involving ruthless vampires. The vampires are more animalistic in how they hunt and attack, making for a lot of bloodshed. It’s perfect for folks who are looking to be scared of the vampires on their screen.

3. Near Dark

(De Laurentiis Entertainment Group)

Near Dark follows a ragtag, chosen vampire family and a young man that becomes tangled up with them. As far as Neo-western horror movies that focus on vampires, there aren’t many out there—and that’s what makes Near Dark such a special take on vampires.

The film takes the concept of chosen family and examines it through the lens of violent and unhinged vampires. And regardless of where the characters end up, everyone loses something by the end of the film. It’s an underrated vampire flick and should be viewed by anyone who considers themselves a geek for vampires.

2. Fright Night

(Columbia Pictures)

Fright Night follows a young man named Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale) who becomes convinced his next-door neighbor is a vampire. Without this queer cult classic, I’m not sure where vampire horror would be! The practical effects are praiseworthy, the characters all leave their mark, and the campy vibes help make Fright Night a film that will never lose its importance. So hats off to Fright Night for being iconic and ever so fabulous in the realm of vampire horror. And cheers to the queer members (living and deceased) of the cast!

1. The Lost Boys

(Warner Bros.)

The Lost Boys follows the Emerson family as they’re terrorized by a local rebellious vampire gang once they move to Santa Cruz, California. I can’t imagine not including The Lost Boys on a list like this. It’s a top-notch queer vampire film that still captivates people decades later. The aesthetic perfectly captures California in the ’80s and the freedom in being rebellious and a vampire. What’s not love about the queer-coded characters, the practical effects for the vampires, and the fucking fantastic soundtrack?

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

