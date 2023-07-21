I have now seen Oppenheimer twice. When I went to the press screening, I decided to see it in 70mm first since the screening I bought tickets for was in IMAX 70mm and I wanted to see the difference. So this piece is coming from someone who has seen the film in two different formats, technically. My next adventure is obviously seeing it in regular IMAX or in the Dolby to see the difference as a whole. Point is: There are a few different options when it comes to seeing Oppenheimer, and it’s important to figure out which format works best for your viewing pleasure.

I almost prefer the regular 70mm because I love seeing the crackling film and the flaws that come with it but IMAX also has its advantages with a movie of this scale. So breaking down my experience with both IMAX 70mm and the regular 70mm versions of Oppenheimer, I can talk about which of them I liked the best. We can also explore the Laser options as well as the regular IMAX formats available for Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece.

The joys of IMAX

Seeing Oppenheimer in a crowded theater with fans of Nolan’s work was an experience vastly different than my press screening. The energy was unmatched because a vast majority of us had just come from Barbie (or were heading there next to enjoy the Barbenheimer double feature as the Hollywood gods intended), and it’s an exciting time to be a fan of movies—which wouldn’t exist without the writers and actors who brought them to life, STUDIOS.

The interesting part of a Nolan film in IMAX is that you really see the shifting aspect ratio more than you would in regular 70mm or a digital format. For me, one scene in particular really stood out because the aspect ratio kept switching. At first, I thought it was Nolan making a commentary on the past with a final conversation at Los Alamos between two characters. The reality is just that the ratio kept switching and it took me out until the scene was over.

I was lucky because I had seen it before. And maybe I wouldn’t have noticed if it was my first viewing but on a second, I did notice it. Even so, it was visually stunning and highlights Nolan’s mastery of filmmaking. That doesn’t mean that the regular 70mm doesn’t have its own advantages, though.

The crackle of film in 70mm

Seeing this in 70mm first was beautiful. I loved when parts of the black and white didn’t perfectly match and one frame had more blue in it than another shot. I loved seeing the black dots appear in a scene because it is why film is such a beautiful medium in general. We’ve moved on as film lovers and most movies are shot digitally now, but when you do go back to using film, like Nolan is wont to do, it’s wonderful to see and it does inspire other creatives.

When I spoke with Alden Ehrenreich at the Tribeca Film Festival about his short film Shadow Brother Sunday, which is shot on film, he commented on his work with Nolan and how shooting on film for Oppenheimer inspired him. It is just genuinely nice to go back to the way things were for a bit and seeing Oppenheimer in 70mm is just a wonderful experience, but it is different from the stunning viewing experience of the IMAX 70mm.

Maybe a regular screening is best for you

Now we’re getting into territory I have yet to experience. I’ve only seen Oppenheimer in 70mm formats. But Nolan’s movies are so beautiful that seeing the film in Laser and regular IMAX are something I want to do as well. It’s a testament to Nolan’s ability as a filmmaker that I want to sit through a three-hour movie that many times.

Oppenheimer is also showing in 35mm with Dolby digital sound and in digital IMAX. The 35mm version preserves the quality of the 70mm version, but with a different aspect ratio. The digital IMAX version is projected in 4K laser with the print made from 8K scans of the film. These versions will be the most accessible options because most theaters aren’t equipped to project 70mm.

Where to watch Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX

Only 19 theaters in the U.S. and six in Canada are screening Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX. Seven theaters in California are screening this version of the movie, which Nolan prefers. The IMAX website has a full list of theaters where you can see Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

