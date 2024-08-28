10 best racing games to satisfy your need for speed

Got a need for speed? Are you looking for something to release your adrenaline? Check out these 10 racing video games for adrenaline-pumping gameplay, perfect for speed enthusiasts. Vroom vroom!

Recommended Videos

10. Disney Speedstorm

(Gameloft)

Disney Speedstorm is kart racing with your favorite Disney and Pixar characters! The game is available on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Disney Speedstorm has similar gameplay to Mario Kart. This hero-based combat racing game is set on high-speed circuits based on Disney and Pixar movies. Each character has a unique ability that can be used to help you secure your victory on the racetrack. While there are some microtransactions that players aren’t too happy about, the gameplay still earned love for being extremely fun!

9. iRacing

(iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, LLC)

Looking for a more realistic driving experience? Then check out iRacing! This game is only available on Windows.

iRacing utilizes LIDAR-scanned cars and tracks for a more realistic driving experience. The game makes use of different variables, such as temperature changes and limited visibility at night, to enhance the realism. Players can use racing wheels, gamepads, adaptive controllers, and VR headsets for a more immersive experience. For a completely immersive experience, check out iRacing!

8. Burnout Paradise Remastered

(Electronic Arts)

Burnout Paradise Remastered is the perfect racing game if you’re looking for something to play with your friends online. This game is available on Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

In Burnout Paradise, action is your middle name! Race with your friends through bustling city streets and wild mountainous roads. Perform adrenaline-induced stunts and wreak havoc in this beloved arcade driving game.

7. Assetto Corsa Competizione

(505 Games)

One of the most beloved racing games is Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official GT World Challenge video game. This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

With Assetto Corsa Competizione, players can experience the atmosphere of the GT3 Championship. Here, you can compete against official drivers, teams, cars, and circuits, all through the comfort of your screen. You can also play with others through online multiplayer modes. The game centers around GT3, GT4, and GT2. The creators of the game claim that Assetto Corsa Competizione has the highest level of accuracy ever achieved for a racing game.

6. Ridge Racer Unbounded

(BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

If you’re looking for a racing gang game where you can flaunt your ferocious racing adrenaline, then check out Ridge Racer Unbounded. This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

In this game, you join the Unbounded street racing gang, led by Kara Shindo. With the gang, show off your driving skills against rivals in every nook and cranny of Shatter Bay in no-rules, all-out street races. Expand your turn, earn money, and gain notoriety, all while rising about the gang ranks on Ridge Racer Unbounded.

5. RaceRoom Racing Experience

(KW Studios, RaceRoom Entertainment AG)

If you want to feel the thrill of professional racing, then check out RaceRoom Racing Experience. The game is only available on Windows.

The main goal of RaceRoom Racing Experience is to simulate an authentic racing experience with detailed car and track models. Even the car sounds are realistic. There is a wide selection of free-to-play race cars and tracks to drive, and you can even compete with your friends in multiplayer game modes. You can also use in-game currency to purchase additional cars, tracks, and more.

4. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

(SEGA)

Are you a fan of the Sonic franchise and a lover of racing games? Then you can’t miss out on Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, iOS, and Android.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is the fourth installment in the Sega All-Stars series, and arguably the most beloved. When it was released, the game earned praise for its character roster and gameplay, where you can race across land, water, and air. It was considered the best racing game of 2012 and one of the top multiplayer releases of that year.

3. Forza Horizon 5

In Forza: Horizon 5, you can enjoy the beauty of a Mexico-inspired fictional world while racing with the world’s greatest cars. This game is available on Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

When playing solo, players can explore the open world freely. However, they can also compete in multiplayer races and complete the campaign mode. There is also a battle royale game mode and more mini-games across the map. Players are able to fully customize both the car they drive, such as drivetrain swaps or installing body kits. In Forza: Horizon 5, begin your horizon adventure now!

2. BeamNG.drive

(BeamNG)

The one thing that sets BeamNG.drive apart? The super realistic physics that lets you do just about anything! This game is available on Windows and Linux.

As mentioned, BeamNG.drive‘s soft-body physics engine mimics a real-life vehicle, making it as if you are driving an actual. Thanks to realistic physics and years of detailed design and research, BeamNG.drive showcases the thrill of real-world driving. Players can try out dozens of different vehicles and experience how it is driven in different environments, from tropical jungles to barren deserts.

1. F1 24

(Electronic Arts)

Are you an F1 enthusiast? Then adding F1 24 to your wish list should be a no-brainer! This game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

F1 24 is the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Be one of the 20 and chase your legacy in the F1 Career mode. With the all-new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling System that F1 24 has, players can drive like never before and be in total sync with their car. Play as your favorite drivers and join your favorite teams, prove your skills across several fun-filled game modes, and experience adrenaline-inducing passing for racing with F1 24!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy