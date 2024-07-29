Best LEGO Sets Under $50 To Grab This Year

LEGOS are fun. You know what ain’t fun in this economy? Spending money. I can’t afford to drop half a rack every time I wanna play around with LEGOs. I need to be thrifty. I need to invest my money wisely. I need LEGO sets for under $50. Any of these will do.

(LEGO)

Someday I’ll be rich enough to inexplicably wake up in a new Bugatti. And with the LEGO Technic Bugatti, that day could be today. I could OWN this beautiful car for under $50. And guess what? No car payments. No insurance payments. I don’t even have to waste my time at the DMV getting this thing registered to me! And no matter where I leave it, I’ll never get a parking ticket! With the LEGO Bugatti I am both legally and financially in the clear!

(LEGO)

Why would I want a silly car for under $50 when I could have a WHOLE SPACESHIP for the same deal? With the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, my space exploration dreams can come true. And again, no downpayment, no space insurance, no Intergalactic Department of Spaceships registration necessary. Think of all the money I’ll save on solid rocket fuel! I could even corner the market on space tourism selling rides to LEGO minifigures! This thing is gonna let me PRINT money!

( LEGO)

Why spent $50 for one thing when you can spend less than $50 on three things that are the price of one! The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Majestic Tiger Building Set will allow me to live out my Tiger King dreams without any of the financial and bodily risk! Remember that Tiger King moment when a tiger bites off the arm of one of Joe Exotic’s workers and the first thing he says is “I’m never gonna financially recover from this”? Couldn’t be me. And if I’m sick of tigers, I could always turn this set into a panda or a koi fish! Diversified income streams, baby!

(LEGO)

In this economy, I’ll never be able to afford to have real children. But why would I have real children when I could adopt one for under $50? With this Lego Groot set, my dream to become a parent to a sentient plant can become a reality! And best of all? No extra food payments. No baby clothes. No college tuition. I don’t even have to water this little guy! He’s literally the perfect child – without any needs whatsoever!

(LEGO)

We’ve established that LEGO plants make more financial sense than real ones, but what if I don’t want a plant with the face of a small child? What if I just want an elegant little house plant to feel like I’m a real green thumb? The LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree will allow me to do that without spending a dollar over half a hundred! And look! I can even make it bloom whenever I want by just attaching the cherry blossoms! Could a real plant do that? No.

(LEGO)

The LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Mighty Dinosaur Toy will allow me to have my very own Jurassic Park in my basement for under $50! Just think how many millions of dollars were wasted on the real Jurassic Park, only for the dinosaurs to escape and eat everybody anyway. With this three in one set, me, my loved ones, and anyone I charge admission to my garage to see it will never need fear being eaten alive! Suck on that, Spielberg!

(LEGO)

What if I don’t want a normal plant child? What if I want the reward of parenting an evil plant child back towards the path of moral righteousness? LEGO Marvel Venomized Groot will allow me to do that for under 50 bucks. And if ever decide that I’ve grown weary of the path of justice, I could always follow after my child’s example and wreak havoc upon the world. Oh what’s that? Your kid learned to walk at 9 months? Mine can beat up Spiderman.

(LEGO)

The LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank is the affordable model of transportation that I didn’t know I needed until literally right now. Stuck in LEGO traffic? I can simply blast my way through and walk over the twisted metal. All for under $50! I could literally start an entire LEGO revolution with this war machine! And it even comes with two weapons wielding Mandalorian warriors? THIS is the way.

(LEGO)

Every adult needs a sensible, affordable, and reliable model of transportation for the hustle and bustle of everyday life. That’s why I’m investing my hard earned $50 in a LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT. Just imagine how much time I could save running my daily errands! This thing has “speed” in the name! And it comes with two driver mini-figures? I have a special place for them – in the trash. No one drives this baby but me.

(LEGO)

What if I want to get into film photography but don’t wanna have to learn about apertures and f-stops and all those other fancy terms? With the LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera Toy, I don’t have to learn any of that sh*t! I can just point, click, and pretend that I took a Pulitzer prize winning photo for under $5o! And you know what? I bet that in the right light, any one of these included LEGO photographs could make the cover of National Geographic. Look at the STUNNING composition of that giraffe photo! The lyrical whimsy of those cartoon butterflies winging their way through the air! They say this LEGO set is best appreciated by kids 8 and under, but I’d argue that good art can be appreciated by people of all ages.

