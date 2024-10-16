10 best ‘hear me out’ trend characters, ranked

At some point, gen z and millennials decided revealing their questionable fictional crushes on the Internet was cool. The “hear me out” trend entails shoving sticks adorned with your controversial character or person into the spongy depths of a cake. Why? Well, apparently, because we like embarrassing ourselves on social media.

What started as people spotlighting conventionally attractive characters with a touch of villainy has morphed into truly outlandish picks meant to generate shock, laughter, or maybe even a few reluctant murmurs of “Yeah, I get it.”

To celebrate TikTok’s latest trend, here are 10 of the best “hear me out” characters across social media, ranked from the “we totally understand” to the “what?”

10. The Beast

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

No good “hear me out” list is complete without the Beast. Much like Belle, audiences learn there’s a sweetness underneath his gruff exterior, and honestly, who are we trying to kid? The gruff exterior is better. Belle wasn’t the only one left disappointed when he transformed back into a human at the end of Beauty and the Beast. We all were.

9. Luigi

(Nintendo)

Fictional crushes are frequently dark, dangerous bad boys… and then there’s Luigi. Mario might be the star of Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise, but Luigi is the unexpected eye candy. Everyone loves an underdog, and Luigi is exactly that. His scardy cat energy makes him relatable, while his sweetness makes him datable.

8. Anubis Reaper

(Blizzard Entertainment)

At some point, Call of Duty’s Ghost became the video game hunk. And while he makes a decent “hear me out” pick, Reaper is a little more unique. He might be one of Overwatch 2’s deadliest characters, but some people are playing him for entirely different reasons. Cosmetics like his Valentine’s Day skin have riled up fans before, but nothing has done it quite like the Anubis skin. Just look at it!

7. Ghostface

(Paramount Pictures)

At this point, Ghostface isn’t even a controversial hottie. Scream’s ever-revolving villain already ignited a separate Ghostface mask trend, so the fact they frequently top “hear me out” cakes everywhere isn’t that surprising. The mask itself offers a strange combination of danger and mystery, not to mention all the Ghostface killers have been pretty decent looking. Billy Loomis’ corn syrup blood-licking scene in 1996’s Scream cemented Skeet Ulrich as a horror heartthrob.

6. Connie the Hormone Monstress

(Netflix)

In Big Mouth, Connie manages all things hormones. Funny enough, she has also ignited the hormones of many audience members. It’s (kind of) easy to see why. Connie doesn’t just bring the jokes; she delivers them in her trademark sultry voice. You all owe Maya Rudolph a big thank you for that one.

5. Venom

(Sony Pictures)

Venom was a popular “hear me out” character long before TikTok even existed. From the gravelly voice and the teeth to the attitude and morally gray complexity, there is a lot to like about Marvel’s Symbiote anti-hero. Venom has a dark romance thing going on, just without the classic good looks. But, hey, that’s why Sony gave us Tom Hardy.

4. Mewtwo

(The WB)

Honestly, a lot of Pokémon warrant space in the “hear me out” trend, but Mewtwo might be the most compelling. They’re a psychic type and one of the strongest Pokémon around. Rarity and power are always hot. And just look at those curves. Mew’s thick.

3. Smaug

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dragons are all the rage these days, from books like Fourth Wing to series like House of the Dragon. However, none of it would be possible without J.R.R. Tolkien’s contribution to fantasy. Smaug remains an enduring favorite. Sure, he burned down entire towns in The Hobbit, but he literally sleeps on gold and likes riddles. People have swiped right for less.

2. Sally Carrera

(Walt Disney Pictures)

Sally from Cars has been mentioned on so many “hear me out” lists that someone probably needs to start a support group. Maybe it’s the anthropomorphic qualities. Maybe it’s because she’s a Porsche 911. Regardless, as a disillusioned lawyer who retreated into the countryside to start a motel, she’s a car with a backstory.

1. The Burger King

(Burger King)

This isn’t a place of judgment. However, if the Burger King makes your “hear me out” lineup, expect some questions and eyebrow raises. Someone is likely to counter, “But he doesn’t have a personality, weirdo.” And yeah, that’s true, but does it matter? The “king” moniker suggests he will be the ultimate sugar daddy. Plus, his “Have it your way” slogan practically guarantees a generous lover. So, who is really wrong here?

