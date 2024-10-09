10 best Halloween books for kids, ranked

What’s Halloween without spooky stories? Sure, your little one might be laser-focused on how much candy they can get while trick-or-treating, but there’s more to the holiday than sweets. Scary stories allow children to safely explore what goes bump in the night and sometimes offer a nice moral lesson in the process.

So, if you’re looking for a gift or just want your child to read more, here are ten of the best Halloween books for kids. From picture books to middle-grade tales, there’s something here for everybody. Just make sure to mind the recommended age ranges.

(Babylit)

Author: Jennifer Adams (Author), Alison Oliver (Illustrator)

Age Range: babies to 2 years

You’ll probably never see a Dracula retelling quite like this. In Dracula: A Babylit(r) Counting Primer, you can teach your baby numbers using the characters and basic storyline of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel. Author Jennifer Adams has a whole line of BabyLit board books, spotlighting classics from Moby Dick to Jane Eyre. However, if you’re looking for something a little spookier, Dracula is your best bet.

(Feiwel & Friends)

Author: Joy Keller (Author), Ashley Belote (Illustrator)

Age Range: 4 to 7 years

Slime is all the rage these days, and Frankenslime incorporates the gooey favorite into its loose Frankenstein retelling. Here, Victoria Franken conducts all sorts of slime experiments until, one day, her creation springs to life. Described as “a picture book twist on horror movies like Frankenstein and The Blob,” Frankenslime is sure to have adults laughing, too. As a bonus, the book comes with multiple slime recipes to keep your kids entertained long after reading time.

(Tundra Books)

Author: John Martz

Age Range: 5 to 10 years

Young Evie’s quest to uncover the truth about witches leads her to discover a summoning spell that transports her to a magical world. Evie and the Truth About Witches is chock full of stunning illustrations. It’s a little creepier than some of the other entries on this list. However, those brave enough to delve in will get a twist ending that is well worth it.

(Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Author: Ana Siqueira (Author), Irena Freitas (Illustrator)

Age Range: 4 to 8 years

The plot of If Your Babysitter is a Bruja is pretty straightforward, but that doesn’t mean it’s not lots of fun. When a young girl suspects her new babysitter is a bruja, she takes steps to outsmart her. In addition to the playful antics, the story intermingles Spanish words. Not only does it add to the authenticity of the main protagonist, but it also aims to introduce kids to a new language.

(Amulet Books)

Author: Barbara Cantini

Age Range: 6 to 8 years

Ghoulia is the first book in a series of four about the titular zombie and her albino greyhound Tragedy. Struggling with feeling different, Ghoulia ventures into town on Halloween. She hopes to blend in with the costumed children but ends up learning that friendship is about more than superficial things. Beautifully illustrated, Ghoulia delivers a powerful tale of acceptance.

(Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

Author: Emma Reynolds

Age Range: 4 to 8 years

When tree cutting leads to a diminished bat population in Amara’s neighborhood, she gathers a group of friends to help save the nocturnal creatures. Not only does Amara and the Bats educate kids on the titular animals, but it also highlights the importance and power of environmental activism. If this book has anything to prove, it’s that young people have the power to create positive change.

(Nancy Paulsen Books)

Author: Greg Howard

Age Range: 10+ years

The Visitors is told from the perspective of a twelve-year-old boy who also happens to be a ghost trapped on the abandoned grounds of Hollow Pines Plantation. Hope seems lost until a group of young friends arrive at the Plantation, seeking to understand its mysteries. Best suited for more mature readers, this queer middle-grade book tackles subjects like grief, discrimination, and slavery in American history. While the topics are difficult, they create a poetic story with a powerful moral lesson.

(Purple House Press)

Author: Wende Devlin (Author), Harry Devlin (Illustrator)

Age Range: 2 to 6 years

Old Black Witch is a classic story that is still beloved over six decades later. While the publication is vintage, the contents are enduring. The story follows Nicky and his mother, whose dream of turning an old New England house into a tearoom is interrupted by the lingering witch resident. If you like the story, there’s more to look forward to. Old Black Witch is the first of three books featuring the same protagonists.

(Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Author: Aaron Reynolds (Author) Peter Brown (Illustrator)

Age Range: 4 to 8 years

Described as “The Twilight Zone comes to the carrot patch,” Creepy Carrots! is just as fun for adults as it is for kids. This spooky little story follows Jack Rabbits’ encounter with seemingly sentient carrots. The humor is a selling point, but so isn’t the art, which features gray-scale illustrations with vibrant pops of orange. It’s no wonder Creepy Carrots! garnered a Caldecott Honor win and Goodreads Choice Award.

(Scholastic Paperbacks)

Author: R.L. Stine

Age Range: 8 to 12 years

There’s a reason the public dubbed R.L. Stine “the Stephen King of children’s literature.” While he’s written hundreds of books, Goosebumps remains his most popular series. To be honest, you can’t really go wrong with any of them, but if you’re looking for a Halloween setting, your best bet is Attack of the Jack-O’-Lanterns. This middle-grade telling follows four friends who get more than they bargained for when they’re scary jack-o’-lantern revenge plan goes terribly wrong.

