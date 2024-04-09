Yesterday’s Eclipse Jokes Were Pure Fire

Yesterday’s total solar eclipse wasn’t visible to everyone on this little planet we call Earth, but the event still took the world by storm. And it produced some amazing memes and jokes.

Around midday, depending on your time zone, the moon passed directly in front of the sun. This phenomenon brought about four minutes of darkness and spectacular light effects in the path of totality, which stretched from Mexico to the northeastern United States. Whether you watched it onsite with eclipse glasses or livestreamed it from somewhere else in the world, it was an amazing sight to see.

But even the most awe-inspiring event will spark some pretty great jokes! Here are some of the best ones I came across online. Some of these were posted on Bluesky, which is why they won’t embed, but think of that click-through as a little exercise for your index finger. Enjoy!

First off, Bruce Arthur lists his favorite things about eclipses:

I think the best thing about a solar eclipse is that it should remind us that we live on a planet and we should care for that planet because there are forces a lot bigger than us that should cause us to reflect with awe and reverence, and the other best part is the eclipse jokes — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) April 8, 2024

Ceej slid in with a joke about sleeping caps and dressing gowns:

https://bsky.app/profile/ceej.online/post/3kpnddwbewa2n

Brendel had the best deep cut ever:

https://bsky.app/profile/brendelbored.bsky.social/post/3kpngrpnjws2q

Ben Collins just had to go and make things topical with a dig at TERFs (spoiler: I love it, it’s great):

https://bsky.app/profile/bencollins.bsky.social/post/3kpnffliqd52d

When Evangelion Screenshots chimes in, you know you’re in for something hilarious and deeply unsettling!

Is the eclipse looking like this for anyone else? pic.twitter.com/epzVnDBXZD — Evangelion Screenshots (@NGEScreenshot) April 8, 2024

Kory Bing wasn’t the only person on the internet to make this particular joke, but I love the execution:

Forgot about the eclipse and was caught off-guard while shopping in the garden center, haha. Saw this little guy afterwards, no price tag but the guy sold it to me anyway for only $1.95! Any name suggestions? pic.twitter.com/QPAEdjYErL — Kory Bing (@korybing) April 8, 2024

It almost feels like cheating to include an XKCD comic, since everyone knows they’re great, but I couldn’t resist:

The absolute best joke on the internet, though, was by none other than NASA. NASA apparently runs Twitter accounts for both the sun and moon, which allowed the organization to give us this unforgettable moment:

Get it? The moon blocked the sun!! Someone on NASA’s PR team needs a raise.

The U.S. won’t be getting another total solar eclipse until 2045 (start booking your hotel rooms now, I guess), but at least we have the awe-inspiring memories and incredibly silly jokes to tide us over.

(featured image: BBC)

