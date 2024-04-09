Category:
Yesterday’s Eclipse Jokes Were Pure Fire

Bonus points to all the people who revealed that Bella chooses Edward
Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:49 pm
The sun with a face of a baby inside it from Teletubbies

Yesterday’s total solar eclipse wasn’t visible to everyone on this little planet we call Earth, but the event still took the world by storm. And it produced some amazing memes and jokes.

Around midday, depending on your time zone, the moon passed directly in front of the sun. This phenomenon brought about four minutes of darkness and spectacular light effects in the path of totality, which stretched from Mexico to the northeastern United States. Whether you watched it onsite with eclipse glasses or livestreamed it from somewhere else in the world, it was an amazing sight to see.

But even the most awe-inspiring event will spark some pretty great jokes! Here are some of the best ones I came across online. Some of these were posted on Bluesky, which is why they won’t embed, but think of that click-through as a little exercise for your index finger. Enjoy!

First off, Bruce Arthur lists his favorite things about eclipses:

Ceej slid in with a joke about sleeping caps and dressing gowns:

https://bsky.app/profile/ceej.online/post/3kpnddwbewa2n

Brendel had the best deep cut ever:

https://bsky.app/profile/brendelbored.bsky.social/post/3kpngrpnjws2q

Ben Collins just had to go and make things topical with a dig at TERFs (spoiler: I love it, it’s great):

https://bsky.app/profile/bencollins.bsky.social/post/3kpnffliqd52d

When Evangelion Screenshots chimes in, you know you’re in for something hilarious and deeply unsettling!

Kory Bing wasn’t the only person on the internet to make this particular joke, but I love the execution:

It almost feels like cheating to include an XKCD comic, since everyone knows they’re great, but I couldn’t resist:

The absolute best joke on the internet, though, was by none other than NASA. NASA apparently runs Twitter accounts for both the sun and moon, which allowed the organization to give us this unforgettable moment:

Get it? The moon blocked the sun!! Someone on NASA’s PR team needs a raise.

The U.S. won’t be getting another total solar eclipse until 2045 (start booking your hotel rooms now, I guess), but at least we have the awe-inspiring memories and incredibly silly jokes to tide us over.

(featured image: BBC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>