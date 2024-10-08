10 best Charli XCX songs, ranked

2024 is definitely Charli XCX’s year. For Tumblr girls and internet lurkers, Chari XCX is no underrated artist. However, with the help of TikTok, Brat Summer, and Dress to Impress, the British pop artist saw her fame skyrocket. To celebrate Charli XCX’s momentous rise as one of music’s greatest contemporary artists, let’s take a deep dive into some of her greatest songs.

10. ‘Boom Clap’ (2014)

For many Charli XCX fans, “Boom Clap” was how they were introduced to the singer. The song was released as part of The Fault in Our Stars soundtrack and was later added to her second album, “Sucker.”

“Boom Clap” is an infectious track that will get you up on your feet. Listening to it now will transport you to 2014 Tumblr. It perfectly captures the feeling of being young in the mid-to-late 2010s.

9. ‘Next Level Charli’ (2019)

Only actual Angels have listened and appreciated “Next Level Charli.”

If there’s one thing fans know about Charli XCX, it’s that she’s eternally grateful for their love. “Next Level Charli” is a song that shows that. Not only is it bursting with energy, the lyrics reference several past Charli XCX songs that only OGs know. It’s a song that shows mutual love between an artist and her fans.

8. ‘Guess’ (2024)

“Guess” is the epitome of electro-pop. The song blends catchy synth lines, electronic drums, and bass, treating listeners to a sonic utopia.

The lyrics in themselves are simple, but that adds to its appeal. It makes the song repeat-worthy, which is likely why it went viral among TikTok users. Instead of focusing on lyrical depth, Charli XCX emphasized intricate layers of sound. It’s the perfect rave anthem!

7. ‘forever’ (2020)

“how i’m feeling now,” the album in which “forever” is part, was written and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. “forever” is a song that perfectly encapsulates missing and loving someone while also emphasizing the need to be alone.

It’s a song that talks about love, loneliness, and relief—something everyone experienced during the lockdown. Listening to this song now transports listeners back to those days, where we were locked in our homes, unsure of what would happen next.

6. ‘Speed Drive’ (2023)

This is THE best song from the Barbie soundtrack. Fight with the wall if you disagree!

“Speed Drive” gives major Barbie vibes, but Barbie in a way that is glimmery, pink, and badass. Despite being less than two minutes, the song packs a major punch with interpolation of Toni Basil’s “Mickey” and Robyn’s “Cobrastyle.”

5. ‘Apple’ (2024)

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve heard the lyrics “I think the apple’s rotten right to the core” along with the iconic dance. The viral verse is from none other than Charli XCX’s “Apple.”

“Apple” talks about generational trauma, escapism, and desire, but is done in a way that is fun and infectious. Is it referencing the way people use humor and lightheartedness to discuss trauma? If so, Charli XCX is a genius.

4. ‘Beg for You (feat. Rina Sawayama)’ (2022)

Sometimes, the feeling of euphoria mixes with nostalgia, and that is exactly what “Beg For You” encapsulates. The song contains an interpolation from September’s “Cry for You.”

The song talks about leaving a lover—the feeling of being free but also missing the intimate moments shared with your partner. It’s reminiscent of early 2000s pop and UK garage, which is perfect for those who want an old-school feel.

3. ‘Vroom Vroom’ (2016)

When “Vroom Vroom” was first released, many were shocked by how experimental it sounded. After all, producer Sophie, who is known for her unorthodox sound, helped produce the song. Throughout the years, however, “Vroom Vroom” earned a cult following.

“Vroom Vroom” is all about looking hot, driving fast cars, and stepping out for the night. It’s about having a good time and being confident every second of it. It’s about being an absolute baddie and loving yourself. It’s a self-confidence anthem that everyone needs to listen to.

2. ‘The girl, so confusing with lorde’ (2024)

Charli XCX and Lorde together is every Tumblr girl’s dream… and we got it! The harmonies between Charli and Lorde’s voices are heavenly. Their voices intertwine so perfectly, leaving a last impression on the listener.

“The girl, so confusing” talks about complex emotions, frenemies, and problems girls face. It tells the story of two friends who are both going through their own insecurities and problems; however, these manifest in ways that make them think they hate each other. “How do you feel being a girl?” is a line that cuts deep and is one every girl can relate to.

1. ‘360’ (2024)

If there is a Charli XCX song that deserves to play on a runway, it’s “360.” And I’m not saying that just because of the Dress to Impress x Charli XCX “Brat” collaboration.

“360” is a song that celebrates confidence, internet culture, and success. The song is riddled with nape-drops of her muses, such as model Gabbriette and actress Julia Fox. It encourages listeners to become their own it girls and is a great empowerment anthem.

