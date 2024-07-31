The 10 Best ‘Bluey’ Throw Blankets

Who’s tryna get snuzzly? I’m talkin’ real wuzzly. God-tier snoozy. Eepy to the n-th degree. With these Bluey blankets, you’ll be able to honk-shoo or snork mimimi to your heart’s content. Combine the cozy vibe with a Bluey episode on a rainy day? Unparalleled.

(Disney+)

This Bluey & Bingo Plush Throw Blanket is totally soft and snoozly. I mean, what’s not to love about it? It’s got both Bingo AND Bluey smiling and waving at whosoever may gaze upon it. Wrap yourself up in this thing and you don’t have to worry about wishing your roommates good morning. This blanket does it for you. Who wants to actually talk to people in the morning? Or interact any shape or form? Not me. Put your attention on these dog children and leave me alone.

The Northwest Bluey Fleece Throw Blanket is totally cozy. It’s fleece, meaning that it’s gonna be absolutely extra soft and squishy. And check it out, it’s got the whole Heeler family on it. Look at them all! You can bring all that familial love with you every time you lay down to sleep. Or wander through the house in a blanket cape. Or use it as a roof for a pillow fort. Or use it to hide a body. Whatever you do with blankets, that’s on you.

The Jay Franco Bluey and Bingo Kid’s Throw Blanket is perfect for little ones who need a nap. Just look how excited Bluey and Bingo look to see you! Their little paws are clenched in anticipation! Or is that just how paws always look? I don’t know, I’m not a veterinarian. Speaking of dogs, this little blanket could also be the perfect size for an equally little dog. And it even has the Bluey logo, so your dog looks cool repping their fav dog show to other dogs. Thank you Jay Franco, for allowing dogs to make fashion statements as well.

This 50″x 40″ Bluey Blanket is a big old blanket that can, as the picture suggests, be thrown over anything. It’s the perfect addition to any interior design look, so long as that look involves some form of pastel blue. And what’s more, this blanket features Bluey and fam on a beach getaway! No, I have absolutely no idea what is on Bluey and Bingo’s faces, but something tells me it isn’t gonna come out in the wash. But that’s Bandit and Chili’s problem, not yours. That’s the great thing about other people’s kids, they aren’t your responsibility!

50″x 40″ Bluey Blanket for Kids may be marketed for children, but as you can see by this picture, adults can use the blanket to augment their home decor. It’s perfect for wrapping around oneself while turning on an episode or twenty of Bluey. Maybe you need a good, therapeutic cry? This blanket’s super soft material is perfect for soaking up your tears. And snot, if you’re really sobbing. But listen, if you’re looking for something to wrap the corpse of the person who hurt you in, you might wanna try a carpet or maybe a plastic sheet. The Heeler family might be miracle workers, but not even they can soak up all that blood.

This Bluey Flannel Blanket is for those who understand that flannel is actually the most comfy material of all. The material of choice for lumberjacks and their millennial hipster imitators alike, this blanket is sure to keep one warm and dry in even the wettest of Northwest climes. Bummed about the rain? Just take in the Heeler family at the beach and imagine yourself there. Nothing says “the beach” like flannel, right?

The Bluey & Friends Plush Throw Blanket is perfect for when a kid is feeling lonely! Literally all of Bluey’s friends are there! Maybe they’re the weird one at school. I don’t know, maybe they eat their boogers or something and no one wants to talk to them? That’s okay! Who needs the approval of real children when this dog children will never judge! After all, dogs eat WAY grosser stuff on the daily.

With the Northwest Bluey Silk Touch Sherpa Throw Blanket, you may or may not be imbued with the mountain climbing prowress of a real life Sherpa! On your next expedition to Mount Everest, you can stick it to all those rich people who balled out on $20k sleeping bags from REI and wrap yourself up safe and warm with this blanket. It’s certain to protect you from the sub zero temperatures at the summit. It’s literally a sherpa blanket. If it doesn’t, that’s false advertising.

Speaking of false advertising, this Bluey Flannel Blanket for Kids is not ONLY just for kids. It could very well be for adults too! After all, it features the dog patriarch of the Heeler family, Bandit. Feeling overwhelmed by your adult responsibilities? Look to Bandit for solace. As you can see, he looks pretty overwhelmed by Bluey in this picture. That’s because kids are a lot to deal with … and are also kinda unsettling. You’re in good company.

The Northwest Bluey Micro Raschel Throw Blanket is perhaps the most whimsical blanket on this list, featuring young Bluey sailing across the face of the moon in the starry sky. This blanket is certain to remind one arguably the most tear-jerker episode of the series “Sleepytime.” You know, the one where Bingo dreams about going through a space odyssey and then imagines her mother to be the sun, who looks at her lovingly and reminds her “Remember, I’ll always be here for you.” I mean not always. The sun will blow up in like a billion years, but a billion years is a pretty long time to stick around.

