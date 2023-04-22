The 10 Best ’80s Movies of All Time, Ranked

You’re asking me to do WHAT?

Asking me to rank the best ’80s of all time is like asking me to rank the best sex positions—they’re all good for different reasons. Some people prefer missionary. Some people like sexy chess. Some people like watching other people have sex. Who am I to choose?!

You know what? I’m not gonna question my own authority here. I am the WRITER and you are the READER and, if you don’t like my list, then you can feel free to make you own in the comments.

So, here goes nothing. Here is a list of the greatest films from the greatest decade for films of all time.

10. Blade Runner

(Warner Bros.)

You know the competition is STIFF when one of the greatest films of all time is in LAST PLACE on this list. Blade Runner is the shit but, unfortunately, it doesn’t appeal to everyone. Some people just aren’t into it and that’s okay! See, Blade Runner is a science fiction noir thriller starring ’80s poster boy Harrison Ford. Ford plays a detective who has to stalk through a steaming cyberpunk jungle for replicants, highly sophisticated robots that look indistinguishable from humans. This movie also features an unforgettable (and highly improvised) performance from Rutger Hauer as the film’s main bad guy.

9. Ghostbusters

(Columbia Pictures)

If movie soundtracks were all that I was considering for this list, this film would win. Never mind, the number one movie would still win, but this one would be be a close second! Maybe third. WHATEVER. The Ghostbusters theme song is a BOP that has been playing at Halloween parties across America for over 50 YEARS. If you don’t know the plot, congrats on your mortgage downpayment for the rock you live under. The plot follows our paranormal scientists who start a ghost hunting business in New York City and, once they begin to run afoul of a literal demon, they realize they’re in for the fight of their lives.

8. The Shining

(Warner Bros.)

Now, what kind of list would this be if we didn’t have a Stephen King story on it? One destined for the trash! This movie is a masterpiece of horror that has been scaring people for decades. Axes through doors, elevators gushing blood, and two creepy little girls? This movie’s like a spooky hotdog with all the horrific fixins. The Shining is about a writer who is hired as the winter caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel, where he slowly succumbs to madness! Surprisingly enough, Stephen King hates this adaptation. King said this movie was “too cold and heartless” and I agree—this movie is a frigid watch.

7. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

(Paramount Pictures)

From the magical mind of ’80s film juggernaut John Hughes comes this comedic romp about three high schoolers who decide to play hooky. And my God, do they pick the perfect day to do it. They march in a parade, steal a car, and fool around in a pool while trying to avoid their doofus of a principle who is hellbent on expelling them. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is one of the finest feel-good films of all time and features a surprising amount of character depth and heart. Alan Ruck especially shine as runaway rich Cameron Frye, who is also Ferris’ best friend.

6. Die Hard

(20th Century Fox)

This movie is the greatest Christmas movie of all time. And no, I will not be taking questions about that statement. Die Hard follows hardboiled police officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) who has to rescue his estranged wife from a group of terrorists who have taken over a Los Angeles skyscraper. This movie has glorious gunfights, heart-exploding action sequences, and one of the greatest Alan Rickman performances of all time. And did I mention the one liners? Yippee ki-yay, motherf**ker!

5. The Breakfast Club

(Universal)

Another John Hughes masterpiece, The Breakfast Club sees a group of five high school students from different cliques end up in detention together. After getting over some initial animosity, the group soon bonds together through dance sequences and some downright touching scenes. John Hughes was a man who knew how to make comedy out of a character’s tragedy and that’s what makes him one of the greatest directors of all time.

4. Back To The Future

(Universal Pictures)

This movie is 1.21 jigawatts worth of a good time, and probably the first time “fun” time travel movie in existence. There’s absolutely nothing scientific or cerebral about Back to The Future and that’s what makes it so good. Marty McFly is takes a ride back into 1955 in a souped up DeLorean driven by his mad scientist friend Doc Brown. Marty has to make sure that his parents meet and fall in love in order to continue his own existence in the future. It would be easy, but his mom is pretty into him….yikes. I don’t even want to THINK about those existential implications.

3. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

(Universal Pictures)

From good ol’ Steve Spielberg, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial is about a kid who befriends an alien stranded on Earth! The good thing is he’s not one of those “lemme probe you” aliens, just a “hide in your closet and eat candy” kind. Things go awry when the government tries to capture E.T. and research him, but he and his new best friend make the most magical escape in the history of cinema: by riding a flying bike!

2. Raiders of The Lost Ark

(Paramount Pictures)

Raiders of The Lost Ark introduced a new generation to the good ol’ fashioned American past time of Nazi punching. Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones, a debonair adventurer hunting for the the Biblical Ark of the Covenant. Too bad the Nazis are after it, too! This movie has some of the most stunning action sequences and set pieces of all time—and it’s all set to one of cinema’s finest film scores.

1. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

(20th Century Fox)

When it comes to sheer cultural impact, no other 1980s film comes close. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back may just be the most influential films EVER MADE. It’s a masterpiece on all fronts. It has groundbreaking special effects, an iconic score, unforgettable sound design, timeless costumes, and fantastic acting. You can get any better than this ’80s classic!

(Featured Image: Universal Pictures)

