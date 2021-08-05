Things We Saw Today: BBC Sport Out of Its Depth, Misidentifying Olympic Gundam as Transformer

So BBC Sport tweeted out that speed climbing is frightening enough, but impressing a Transformer at the same time? Too much!

Just when you thought speed climbing was frightening enough, you now need to impress a Transformer too at #Tokyo2020! 👀🤖 pic.twitter.com/0GzmVd3CnX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 5, 2021

A couple of problems: One, that’s a Gundam. Two, Transformers wouldn’t want you to impress them; they’d want to help you because the Autobots rule. Bumblebee would probably come up with the perfect soundtrack for you as his cheer. It’s okay, BBC Sport realized their mistake and tweeted again clarifying that they know they did something wrong.

We see what’s happened here… But who would win in an Olympic battle between a Gundam v Transformer? #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/VXGszX18VK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 5, 2021

That didn’t stop Twitter from flocking to the tweet and making fun of them for mistaking the two. Like … just admit you don’t know what Optimus Prime looks like and GO!!!!

No nerds at BBC Sport confirmed. (That’s a Gundam. Not a Transformer. I mean. Obviously.) https://t.co/gTi1t1UKiW — naye (@unnaye) August 5, 2021

I will NEVER work for the BBC after this. https://t.co/jbDjAl0Fpx — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) August 5, 2021

So one thing is clear: We gotta get some nerds working for these places so this never happens again. Anyway, I love the Iron Giant.

(image: Paramount Pictures)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Disney met with preschoolers to make age-appropriate Marvel television for kids. (via MSN)

The former president is out with a statement attacking Team USA at the Olympics. No need for specifics. No need to quote from the statement. Just know: The leader of the GOP is attacking Team USA at the Olympics. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 5, 2021

So Tucker Carlson is broadcasting from Hungary this week, cozying up to an actual authoritarian. (via Vox)

Angela Bassett has inked a new deal paying her $450,000 an episode for FOX drama 9-1-1. It marks the highest salary a black woman has ever made on broadcast television. https://t.co/lZ6IRts9ch pic.twitter.com/E7IdFZ0EvK — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 4, 2021

Sturgis Motorbike Rally comes back, despite variant concern. (via HuffPost)

Anything else you saw out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

