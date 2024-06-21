Attention, Dark Knight fans! Prime Video has revealed the voice cast of their upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader TV series, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on August 1, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Hamish Linklater has been tapped to play the eponymous vigilante in the upcoming series, which is a collaborative production between Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Production, and 6th and Idaho. Linklater shot to fame for portraying Father Paul in the 2021 horror miniseries Midnight Mass, and his other popular acting credits include the 2015 film The Big Short and the 2024 historical drama miniseries Manhunt. Here’s the list of other actors that have been cast:

Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle

Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel

Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face

McKenna Grace and Minnie Driver are part of the ensemble cast, but the characters they are going to voice are not known yet. Some other major names who are a part of the ensemble include Michelle C. Bonilla, John DiMaggio, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The show has an impressive list of executive producers, including J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and The Batman director Matt Reeves. The executive production team is completed by Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

The names behind the heroes and villains of Batman: Caped Crusader, premiering August 1 pic.twitter.com/pJ5ta1o7nI — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2024 Prime Video/X

The show is expected to have dark and gritty undertones, with criminals ruling the roost in Gotham City and law-abiding citizens living in fear of them. Having grown up surrounded by tragedy, Bruce Wayne takes up the mantle to wipe out crime from the streets, becoming Batman in the process. Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Harvey Dent are expected to play critical roles in the caped crusader’s story as the animated series goes on.

At one point, the production of the show was in serious jeopardy, as it was canceled in 2022 by Warner Bros. Discovery a year after its announcement. Cost-cutting was highlighted as the major reason then, following which the series made the rounds of Netflix, Hulu, and Apple until Prime Video swooped in and greenlit Batman: Caped Crusader for two seasons.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy