‘Bagman’ Is the Newest Addition to a Year Jam-Packed With Horror Releases

After establishing himself as a British heartthrob during his early acting days and then a menacing villain in Peaky Blinders, Sam Claflin will now be venturing into the horror genre.

A new trailer for the Colm McCarthy-directed film Bagman was released recently, enticing horror fans. Set for a September 20 release by Lionsgate, the movie has positioned itself ahead of Halloween, a period when horror films thrive.

Claflin co-stars with Antonia Thomas, William Hope, Steven Cree, Adelle Leonce, Henry Pettigrew, and Aftersun sensation Frankie Corio. Claflin stars as Patrick McKee, a man who is left with no choice but to confront his childhood horror when a menacing being from his past makes a return to haunt him and his family.

While Bagman has a fascinating premise of a scary storybook tale coming to life akin to The Babadook, it will face strong competition at the box office from titles like The Front Room, Speak No Evil, and Never Let Me Go. All these horror-thriller titles are releasing in the month of September, and so are some highly anticipated movies from other genres: Cannes darling The Substance, George Clooney-Brad Pitt starrer Wolfs, and Transformers One.

Here’s the latest trailer for the movie:

The haunting figure shown in the trailer appears to be the titular Bagman, who is known to devour children by enticing them with chocolates or candy. The short preview does a good job of hiding its main horror elements while maintaining an eerie feeling throughout its run, and the film could turn out to be a surprise package in a year where there have been some incredible horror releases, with more to follow.

Bagman is Scottish director Colm McCarthy’s first feature film in eight years, his last title being the 2016 post-apocalyptic adventure movie The Girl with All the Gifts, which starred Gemma Arterton and Glenn Close. His primary work is in television, where he’s directed episodes of shows Doctor Who, Sherlock, Peaky Blinders, and Black Mirror.

