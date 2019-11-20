What Is Baby Yoda Doing at the Impeachment Hearings? He’s Just a Baby!

Baby Yoda took to the stand today to give his testimony in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump. Too tired to use the Force (because he’s just a baby), the fifty-year-old asset was on the stand in his big coat and without the protection of his daddy, the Mandalorian (or the Dadalorian, if you will).

Who let this baby in on that phone call? Why did you intrust him? All he wants is a hug and his big coat, and now he’s involved with Trump and his nonsense? You should all be ashamed!

Actually, if only Baby Yoda were there …

In a meme made maybe for just me, Twitter has decided that Baby Yoda has infiltrated the impeachment hearings with some testimony of his own—mainly because the world is dark and everything is terrifying and horrible, so to thinking of baby Yoda on the stand is maybe a little more exciting than watching the hearings live.

Getting whiplash from going back and forth between the Democrats asking actual questions and the Republicans using their time to soliloquy, the impeachment hearings are draining for many of us, and so yes, we like to make silly memes were baby Yoda takes to the stand to talk about the president. I’d say sue me, but Devin Nunes is there and he’s suing a Twitter account dedicated to a cow, so someone probably would.

Whatever the reasoning, we’re on Twitter, we’re proud, and we love the idea of baby Yoda having to take the stand to talk about the wrongdoing of the president.

Made this impeachment hearing more bearable by showing a GIF of #BabyYoda over Steve Castor’s face. pic.twitter.com/sslOFw4xdo — Laura Victor (@lauralvictor) November 20, 2019

just a devastating moment of testimony. no way he’s coming back from this pic.twitter.com/OypntcD3hf — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 20, 2019

let baby yoda testify #impeachment — Zack Abrams (@ZackDAbrams) November 20, 2019

Breaking: Dems announce surprise witness in impeachment inquiry. Baby Yoda expected to be hearing’s “most adorable witness,” according to sources. pic.twitter.com/sovv2qDaCA — David Blaustein (@blaustein) November 19, 2019

At the end of the day, all of this is a lot to take in. If you weren’t politically minded prior to Trump (for example: me), it can all seem overwhelming, and often, you may feel like you’re somehow deficient because you can’t handle all the information coming at you. Don’t worry, though; you’re not alone, and if you want to just make baby Yoda jokes to cope, I’m here for you.

Hi impeachment hearings are stressful so here are some photos of baby Yoda and I will only be talking about him for the rest of the day It’s called self care pic.twitter.com/v1Gfa3ZG5k — Abbey Marshall (@AbbeyMarshall) November 19, 2019

(image: Lucasfilm/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

