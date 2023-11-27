‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’ Finds a New Writer

Well, it seems as if Avengers: Kang Dynasty may not be dead in the water. Without a writer and director, many thought the next outing for the Avengers was up in the air but it seems as if a new writer has been found for the film. Even thought the future of Jonathan Majors’ Kang is still unknown.

In an exclusive from Deadline, the news broke that Michael Waldron would take on the task of bringing the next Avengers story to life. Originally, the film was set to have Jeff Loveness write the script with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton behind it. We still don’t have a director but Waldron taking on writing duty does still point to Marvel moving forward with a Kang story despite many thinking the franchise would move away from him following Loki season 2.

Waldron, who began his Marvel career with Loki season 1, broke into the Marvel movies with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But Kang Dynasty would be the first take on the rest of the Avengers for Waldron but his second time tackling a Kang/He Who Remains storyline for the Marvel franchise. The news does come after praise for the first season of Loki and mixed reviews for Multiverse of Madness, especially for the treatment of Wanda Maximoff.

How that fares for Waldron’s take on an Avengers script will be interesting. More than that, it is interesting that this does seem to confirm that Kang Dynasty is still moving forward. At least as it stands now whether that means that Majors will continue to play Kang in future stories, we don’t know yet. Kang Dynasty also still does not have a director after Cretton’s departure on the film but that could change given how quickly Waldron was added.

Does the future of the MCU still have space for Kang?

The end of Loki made it seem like there was an easy out for Kang. We didn’t have to worry about a storyline so dependent on a world with Jonathan Majors in it given the allegations against him. While the news broke saying that Waldron would be writing Kang Dynasty, it could simply just be that he’s writing the next Avengers movie.

After all, Marvel has been changing titles more recently (just look at how often Agatha changed her name). The news is both frustrating and exciting because we still have Avengers movies on the docket so we will have a team-up movie in the future. What isn’t exciting is that it then pulls into question what is happening with Kang yet again and whether or not there are plans to replace Majors moving forward or if Kang Dynasty will still be the same film that was clearly set up at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

For now, what we know is that Kang Dynasty found a new writer with Michael Waldron but still has no director and that’s the information that we have and until we know more, we can just speculate about what is to come of the Avengers and the MCU.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]