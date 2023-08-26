Arleen Sorkin, the Voice and Inspiration for Harley Quinn, Passed Away at 67

Actor and writer Arleen Sorkin tragically passed away at the age of 67. As of now, there is no official family statement. She played the prominent role of Calliope Jones on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives, but she was best known as the voice and inspiration of the iconic antagonist Harley Quinn on Batman: The Animated Series.

Sorkin played Geneva on the show Duet and had several writing credits to her name. She wrote for the show Tiny Toon Adventures, co-wrote the 1997 film Picture Perfect, and was a co-host on America’s Funniest People.

Of course, her most famous role was Harley Quinn, a role she not only originated but went on to voice in television and video games. It’s impossible to overstate this: There would be no Harley Quinn without Sorkin. Many people might not know this, but Quinn actually wasn’t in the Batman universe at all until Batman: The Animated Series. Her character was created entirely for the show by writer and producer Paul Dini, and Sorkin was the main inspiration behind it.

The femme fatale jester first appeared in Episode 22, “Joker’s Favor” of the animated series. According to Geek Tyrant, Dini came up with the idea after seeing an episode of Days of Our Lives featuring Sorkin’s character Calliope Jones. Sorkin and Dini were close friends at the time, so she gave him a VHS compilation of her best scenes on the show, one of which included her in clown makeup and costume.

See, Dini wrote a henchwoman part for the Joker, but he was stuck on ideas for where to go, so he looked to Arleen’s performance for inspiration. “I had already decided to give the Joker a henchwoman in the script and thought Arleen’s screwball persona would be a good contrast to the Joker’s dangerous insanity,” he told Vulture in an interview. “I also liked the idea of putting Harley in some sort of colorful costume, harkening back to the molls of the 1960s live-action Batman series. Seeing Arleen in the jester costume around that time just helped fix that image in my brain.”

Eventually, Bruce Timm, the creator of BtAS, and Dini got to work hashing out the finer details of Quinn’s character, along with her iconic design which Timm drew. Arleen was chosen to voice the role, and the rest is history. What was supposed to be a one-off character has since exploded into one of the most beloved comic villains ever, and it’s all thanks to Arleen. From her accent to her Jewishness to her real name (Harleen Quinzel), Sorkin informed so much of who Harley Quinn became.

Since Arleen’s passing, many folks on social media have come out to express their sympathies.

Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as #Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill & Kevin. Sending love to her family #RipArleenSorkin ❤️? ? pic.twitter.com/8zQdHsyOyM — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 26, 2023

Arleen Sorkin wasn't just the original voice of Harley Quinn, she was the muse for the entire character as the original design was based off a jester dream sequence she did for Days Of Our Lives…



Today is the day the clown truly cried…#FizzVsComics #RIPArleenSorkin pic.twitter.com/wAvJpSojEW — Michael Scally ?️‍? ? (SAME USERNAME ELSEWHERE) (@FizzVsTheWorld) August 26, 2023

So sad to hear about the passing of Arleen Sorkin. As the lovable Calliope Jones, arriving in Salem in 1984, she brought a lot of humor and light to #Days. Her partnerships with John de Lancie as Eugene and Leann Hunley as Anna, were memorable. #RIPArleenSorkin #DaysofourLives pic.twitter.com/9bOtw1KMXu — ????? (@Evangelia1111) August 26, 2023

Funny gal Arleen Sorkin was not only known for her live-action work on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, she turned in terrific voice work as Harley Quinn in games & animated series’. She wrote the Jennifer Aniston vehicle PICTURE PERFECT, where her wit & smarts shown through. #RIPArleenSorkin pic.twitter.com/GYK3kiAc6z — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 27, 2023

Where do I even begin? Arleen Sorkin was such an absurdly massive talent who brought one of the most iconic characters in all of pop culture to life with only her incredible voice and the joy of her spirit.



RIP Arleen Sorkin 1955-2023 #RIPArleenSorkin pic.twitter.com/J4LNScBepN — That Guy Jordan (@Jordamus_Prime) August 27, 2023

Can’t imagine Harley would have become what she’s become without Ms. Sorkin. Rest in peace to a legendary artist. pic.twitter.com/ujVLBVqMfj — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) August 26, 2023

Arleen Sorkin gave so many amazing performances as Harley Quinn through the years, but I think her best will always be "Harley's Holiday." Her and Kevin Conroy are so great in this final scene. It gets me every time.



RIP pic.twitter.com/ZqPDiRMY8y — The Ryan Hipp™ ?️‍? (@RyanHippFTW) August 26, 2023

RIP to Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn, and the reason she’s the beloved character that she is. Below Paul Dini explains how her performance as a Harlequin on Days of Our Lives inspired the creation of Harley, so of course she had to voice her on Batman: TAS. pic.twitter.com/qsrXFjHv5O — Eric Ansley Diaz ?️‍? (@GeekBoyEric) August 26, 2023

As not just the original voice but also the inspiration for Harley Quinn, Arleen Sorkin was one of the most important figures in DC Comics history. Her performance of the character she helped create has entertained millions. Many of us earn our livings thanks to her genius. RIP. pic.twitter.com/paNinuA4bF — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) August 27, 2023

(featured image: Angela Weiss/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]