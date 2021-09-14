After a year off, yesterday marked the return of the Met Gala, the annual exclusive arts fundraiser where celebrities dress in elaborate couture and allow us normies to watch from afar and judge them and their adherence to a vague theme.

Zoe and Tessa judging the looks is all of us 😂 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6cgjSEVK9z — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) September 14, 2021

Among the movie stars and fashion icons, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also attended the event this year, where the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” She showed up in a white gown with big red letters emblazoned down the back reading “TAX THE RICH.”

The outfit was designed by Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies. James is also the founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, which calls on major retailers to dedicate at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

“The medium is the message,” the congresswoman wrote on Instagram. “Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds – and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met.”

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, AOC explained her outfit further, saying, “When we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having a fair tax code, oftentimes this conversation is happening among working and middle-class people (on) the senate floor.”

“I think it’s time we bring all classes into the conversation,” she said.

Speaking with CNN, James issued a similar message: “I think ultimately a lot of these conversations that we have about economic justice usually happen in spaces with working class people…and [the congresswoman] wanted to make sure that this message was brought into that room and into a group of people who ultimately have to be more wiling to be more liberal with their economic values as well.”

When we talk about taxing the ultra-wealthy, Met Gala attendees are the exact people we’re referring to, as a single ticket to the event costs $35,000. But the reaction to Ocasio-Cortez’s message is starkly divided between those who celebrate her decision to bring it into this room, and those who see it as hollow.

AOC clearly knew there would be backlash. Alongside an image of her dress, she tweeted: “And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.” (New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was also there and even drew protesters to the event.)

Still, the backlash came, and it came from all sides. Fox News and right-wing celebrities called her hypocritical, but so did a lot of more left-leaning Twitter users. New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman called it “complicated.”

To all the people claiming AOC got a “free” ticket to the #MetGala — just because she did not pay for it does not means it is “free.” Someone paid 35K for her to attend. Just seems she might have wanted that money used for something other than an elite party ticket. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 14, 2021

I understand the criticism, but I find myself appreciating the effort to subvert not just the event itself but the theme of American values and aesthetics. (Not to mention the ways in which her body, clothing, and appearance are frequently made to be the center of conversation.)

And given that AOC seems to have covered her bases to avoid actual economic hypocrisy (her dress was “borrowed,” her ticket gifted, etc.), what most people seem to be mad about is the appearance of hypocrisy—a view that is valid, but also entirely subjective.

It never ceases to amaze me how white men on the left are allowed to be subversive, ironic, and satirical. For many, it’s their whole thing. But when a woman of color does some thing subversive, all of a sudden it’s the wrong approach. — Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) September 14, 2021

Much of the anger or irritation at Ocasio-Cortez seems also to be due to the fact that her dress did not do anything to further legislation or other tangible efforts to actually change U.S. tax laws, with people saying the dress is performative and does not enact real change. And … yes. The dress is performative. It is a performance—one with a specific audience and reaction in mind.

In addition to being a massive fundraiser for the arts, the Met Gala is essentially a costume party requiring attendees to put a specific vision on display. It’s also a gigantic platform that gets an enormous amount of attention online for about 24 hours.

It’s hard to say Ocasio-Cortez didn’t make the most of that platform while she had it.

AOC has everyone repeating “tax the rich” today and people are confused why she went? — Anna Lind-Guzik (@alindguzik) September 14, 2021

The Met Gala is the most effective & reliable publicity stunt. Wear something custom-designed to generate Discourse, a bunch of people who “don’t care about the Met Gala” start arguing about your “publicity stunt,” thus providing it with huge publicity. Like clockwork every year. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 14, 2021

(image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

