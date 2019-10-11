comScore
None of You Complaining About AOC’s Haircut Have Ever Gone to a Salon

October 11th, 2019

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pauses while speaking during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol

Truly it is madness that this is a hot topic of conversation, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to make a statement about her haircut because conservatives want to yell. It started when “news” broke that AOC went to a salon to get her hair done and the total came out to be around $300 dollars for a cut and color. Which, if you’re a woman in the year of our Lord 2019, you know that that is not expensive for both a cut and color. I was spending close to that for just a color when my hair was blonde and when I finally decided to go back to my natural hair color to save money, I still had to pay nearly $200 for it.

So AOC paying roughly $300 for a cut, color, and including tip? A pretty good deal. But conservatives apparently only go to Great Clips and never dye their hair. So it’s gotten to the point that she had to take to Twitter to make a statement on it, because of course she did.

Twitter pointed out why this was all nonsense to begin with—again, it’s f**king expensive being a woman, but conservatives, and many menfolk in general, probably think we all roll out of bed with a full face of make-up and it’s free.

The incident sparked a big discussion across social media on how much money it costs to be considered a “presentable” woman in American society.

The reality is that many men do not consider nor know the costs for hair, makeup, skincare, and clothes that women are expected to swallow.

If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a bad haircut, we’d hear about it. If her hair was purple, we’d hear about it. If her skin was less than perfect, it would apparently be front-page news. And now, even when she’s just maintaining her hair, we’re still hearing about it. Enough.

It’s incredibly expensive being a woman and until we change that, we’re going to have to spend a lot of money to look “presentable” in the eyes of the general public, and that’s an entirely different conversation.

(image: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

