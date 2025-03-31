‘Anyone But You’ fans had a field day with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney reuniting

Sometimes when your favorite movie couple are friends and close in real life, it makes you extremely happy. And that’s what happened with fans of the romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starred in the modern adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing back at the end of 2023 and their friendship was the subject of rumors, jokes, and a pretty great press circuit for the film. Now, the two remain good friends and were both spotted at Powell’s sister’s, musician Leslie Powell, wedding.

In an exclusive to Us Weekly, it was revealed that Sweeney was simply invited to the wedding as a friend of the bride and even brought her friend as her date! “There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends,” a told the outlet. “Sydney is close with the entire family.” They also revealed that it had been a planned thing. “Sydney brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest and she RSVP’d months ago,” the insider said.

But if there is one thing about rom-com fans it is that they are always going to love when two of their favorites are spotted together (shout out Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal). For the most part, the reaction was fans freaking out that they were there together but it quickly turned into everyone talking about Anyone But You again and that’s what really is important here.

Leslie Powell Gillespie thank you for falling in love and getting married so that I could have my one day of fun watching the internet react to Sydney and Glen being there pic.twitter.com/ue2zlhsCCX — kayla (@jadedkayla) March 30, 2025

Now that we’re back on the subject, can we PLEASE have more modern Shakespeare adaptations?!

As a young millennial girl, I was gifted with many fun and interesting adaptations of classical novels and plays. We had Clueless based on Jane Austen’s Emma and famously 10 Things I Hate About You is Taming of the Shrew. Let us not forget that Disney gave us their takes on Hamlet and Romeo + Juliet with The Lion King and The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride.

But then we suddenly stopped. It isn’t like we stopped having William Shakespeare plays to pull from. If anything, there were plenty of other plays that could really thrive with a more modern take on them. So when Anyone But You was sneakily a take on Much Ado About Nothing, I distinctly remember my friends and I screaming and rushing to the movies.

We long for that classic feel with a setting that we understand and can relate to. And I did have hope that with Anyone But You, we’d be back in business. The Powell and Sweeney headline extravaganza is part of that old rom-com charm of the 90s and early 00s and it is still going on but I also want to see more of these adaptations!

So seeing as everyone’s attention is still on the two of these actors, let me put this out into the universe: The producing powers of both Powell and Sweeney take on bringing us more Shakespeare adaptations. Doesn’t have to be a rom-com! Let me write my Macbeth I have been thinking about.

But anyway, sorry if you wanted these two together but I hope that all the buzz led to you rewatching Anyone But You and scream singing “Unwritten” by a Natasha Bedingfield at a wedding like it did for me! No lie, I literally did scream sing that at a wedding this weekend.

