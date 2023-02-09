‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reviews Are Forcing Me to Remember It Isn’t an Avengers Movie

(Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had its world premiere earlier this week, and the social media embargo has lifted. That means we finally get to read reviewers’ first impressions of the film! Sadly, those impressions have been middling so far, which has forced me to confront a brutal, devastating truth: This is an Ant-Man movie, not an Avengers tentpole.

I mean, rationally, I knew that. It’s not called Avengers: Quantumania! However, the initial marketing for the film has been hyping up how the movie kicks off Phase 5 and starts the Multiverse Saga in earnest. Plus, it introduces Kang the Conqueror, a.k.a. “the next Thanos, except even better.” I think I can be forgiven for letting my expectations run a little wild.

The social media reviews aren’t bad—at least, most of them aren’t. But almost all the ones I’ve seen are tempered.

The most glowing reviews, for instance, say that the movie succeeds in being a solid introduction to Kang and Phase 5.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is a blast, and finally answers some of the "where is the MCU going?" questions. Takes a minute to pick up, but has some great action scenes, creative visuals and a terrific villain in Kang. A solid start to Phase 5. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/SaAwnZwOre — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the most mature installment of the franchise. Driven by emotion, it opens Phase 5 with exciting new action set pieces and sets the stage for the rest of the Multiverse Saga. Equal balance heart, humor, and excitement! Majors is a standout as Kang! pic.twitter.com/cmNZo5u9Wq — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) February 7, 2023

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023

Other reviews, though, criticize the story, largely calling it underwhelming.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania kicks off Marvel’s Phase Five with a vivid but messy spectacle. It never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance, the quality never matching the confidence. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is solid but the overall film is sadly just… okay. pic.twitter.com/LzKXgCER7v — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was good. The CGI was stunning. The Quantum Realm is seriously beautiful, but the story was a bit underwhelming. The film was entertaining & the humor was good. Michelle Pfiefer stands out from this film. #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/FXPHKPvOVU — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a lot of things: loud, super-sized, and constantly dialed up to 11. Too bad so little of it feels new, visually creative, or, uh, just plain interesting. Not even Jonathan Majors can save this hollow, repetitive exercise in WeIrD sTuFf HaPpEnNiNg — Jeremy Mathai (@Somthin_Tookish) February 7, 2023

Would reviewers be this critical of the story if it was marketed as just another Ant-Man film? Or are we all going into this movie with higher expectations than we should?

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/t1V8HP2dsO — Fico (@FicoCangiano) February 7, 2023

So, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is as close as Marvel has gotten to a Star Wars movie, with little bits of a Rick and Morty feel. Not all of it works, but the hints of what’s to come with Kang have me mostly intrigued. Jonathan Majors is solid, with Kathryn Newton best in show. pic.twitter.com/uyrVUaQmFR — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) February 7, 2023

I’ll admit that when I went into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, I was underwhelmed by both films. Why? Because I’d come to expect two things from Marvel: extensive tie-ins to other movies and shows, and narratives that advanced the plot of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. How could Doctor Strange 2 have “multiverse” in the title, yet have no connection at all to Loki? (The WandaVision tie-in apparently wasn’t enough for me.) How dare Thor take care of business without recruiting all the other Avengers?

But those expectations weren’t reasonable! I had to remind myself that it took Marvel 10 years to build up to the juggernaut that was Infinity War. The MCU takes time to develop, and that’s part of what makes it such a satisfying franchise.

So I’m going into Quantumania with adjusted expectations. It’s an Ant-Man movie, and that’s okay. Avengers: the Kang Dynasty is coming out in just a couple of years, and that’s when I’ll (hopefully) get the grand, sweeping story that I’m craving so much. In the meantime, I’ll enjoy Quantumania for what it is: one early chapter in a much larger epic.

