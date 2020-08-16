comScore

Things We Saw Today: Annabelle Keeps Busy During Quarantine

Plus Lovecraft Country, The Crown, and more!

By Chelsea Steiner Aug 16th, 2020, 5:52 pm

Spooky Annabelle doll being stared at by a child.

In case you’ve been wondering how Annabelle, the cursed doll of The Conjuring franchise, is spending her quarantine, you’ll be surprised to find out that she’s behaving much like we are. Aimlessly wandering the halls, starting rumors, and of course, getting into Twitter feuds.

Evil dolls: they’re just like us! Now in true internet troll fashion, Annabelle has started a feud with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. Or, more accurately, Derrickson started it with her:

Annabelle quickly responded via director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation, Shazam!):

I mean look, if you come for the evil doll queen, you better not miss. Never before has sliding into someone’s DMs been so sinister!

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Warner Bros.)

  • Check out this chat with the stunt coordinator of Stranger Things season 3. (via Syfy Wire)
  • Here’s an interview with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors. (via Nerdist)
  • The unaired pilot of Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Nickelodeon’s Twitch channel. (via CBR)
  • Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana? We love to see it!

  • Attention Rachel Leishman: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man audition is available to watch! (via YouTube)
  • A reboot of Clueless as a streaming series? As if! (via Variety)
  • Here’s every DC movie available on HBO Max. (via Collider)
  • Happy Birthday Taika Waititi!

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.