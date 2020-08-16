Things We Saw Today: Annabelle Keeps Busy During Quarantine

In case you’ve been wondering how Annabelle, the cursed doll of The Conjuring franchise, is spending her quarantine, you’ll be surprised to find out that she’s behaving much like we are. Aimlessly wandering the halls, starting rumors, and of course, getting into Twitter feuds.

Evil dolls: they’re just like us! Now in true internet troll fashion, Annabelle has started a feud with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. Or, more accurately, Derrickson started it with her:

Crooked Man > Annabelle — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 15, 2020

Annabelle quickly responded via director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation, Shazam!):

I mean look, if you come for the evil doll queen, you better not miss. Never before has sliding into someone’s DMs been so sinister!

Oh my gawd https://t.co/KevRI4wpDJ — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 15, 2020

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Warner Bros.)

