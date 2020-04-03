comScore

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Eggs Are Terrible

By Vivian KaneApr 3rd, 2020, 4:30 pm

The stupid Animal Crossing bunny talks about eggs.

If you made the decision to start playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the last day or two after hearing so many people raving about it, I am so, so sorry. Please know, it wasn’t always like this.

Last week, your island would have been full of wonderful things: fish, iron, dinosaur fossils, all sorts of mysterious presents floating in the sky. Now, everything seems to revolve around one thing and one thing only: those goddamned eggs.

The game introduced its first holiday event on April 1st and it’s terrible. A very annoying and fairly terrifying rabbit has left a ton of painted eggs around the island that you can collect and craft into DIY recipes.

I say you “can” collect them but that’s not really the case. Because these stupid things are EVERYWHERE.

Sorry if you’re a new player and wanted to pay off your home loan or build a bridge or the shop or do literally anything else besides find eggs! That’s what the game is about now.

Turns out it could be worse, though.

The DIY recipes let you make yourself and the entirety of your house look like a giant Easter egg threw up cotton candy pastel cuteness all over everything so I hope that’s your aesthetic! Also, if you make all the recipes, the terrifying rabbit will give you some sort of surprise on Bunny Day (April 12th). I’m going to go out on a limb and assume it’s something egg-themed.

What do you all think? Do you like the egg adventure or are you as sick of it as I am?

(image: Nintendo)
Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.