Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Eggs Are Terrible

If you made the decision to start playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the last day or two after hearing so many people raving about it, I am so, so sorry. Please know, it wasn’t always like this.

Last week, your island would have been full of wonderful things: fish, iron, dinosaur fossils, all sorts of mysterious presents floating in the sky. Now, everything seems to revolve around one thing and one thing only: those goddamned eggs.

I love how Nintendo was like “yay guys it’s time for animal crossing new horizons first holiday event :-)” and everyone is like “fuck you we hate it, we hate your eggs and we hate the bunny” — (@gnomecrossing) April 3, 2020

The game introduced its first holiday event on April 1st and it’s terrible. A very annoying and fairly terrifying rabbit has left a ton of painted eggs around the island that you can collect and craft into DIY recipes.

I say you “can” collect them but that’s not really the case. Because these stupid things are EVERYWHERE.

This is literally me playing #AnimalCrossingNH rn…..sooo many fucking eggs. I thought they were supposed to be hard to fine. WRONG! pic.twitter.com/OFjwyjMwvb — MaleficentPhoenix_TTV (@GamerDaniGirl) April 3, 2020

Sorry if you’re a new player and wanted to pay off your home loan or build a bridge or the shop or do literally anything else besides find eggs! That’s what the game is about now.

Animal Crossing in March: “Hey, there! Want to build a town? We’re all friends here. Do what you want. The important thing is to have fun” Animal Crossing in April: “Eggs are where fossils and fish should be and if you don’t get them this wide-eyed bunny will fucking murder you” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 1, 2020

enjoy a prison of your own device fucker, good luck hiding eggs from JAIL #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/EMoOs2vtXx — doug (@Outflanked) April 1, 2020

Turns out it could be worse, though.

oh yeah to those new to animal crossing, the egg series used to be literal eggs and is nauseating to look at pic.twitter.com/tnr59zXiyl — Twi (@nekoabuki) April 2, 2020

The DIY recipes let you make yourself and the entirety of your house look like a giant Easter egg threw up cotton candy pastel cuteness all over everything so I hope that’s your aesthetic! Also, if you make all the recipes, the terrifying rabbit will give you some sort of surprise on Bunny Day (April 12th). I’m going to go out on a limb and assume it’s something egg-themed.

Everyone: 2020 has been terrible, at least it can’t get any worse. April: pic.twitter.com/DQNQupmEHU — Aubs ❤️ (@AubNics) April 2, 2020

What do you all think? Do you like the egg adventure or are you as sick of it as I am?

