An ‘American Psycho’ Remake Is in the Works and WHO Is Writing It?

American Psycho might be getting a rebirth. And I must ask, how can they possibly improve on the original? Rumors hit the internet that Lionsgate was looking to bring back Patrick Bateman with a modern twist, and as the resident super fan of all things American Psycho, I have many thoughts.

The rumor simply states the studio is looking to do a “modern” remake. While the story is set in 1980s New York, the issues of toxic masculinity, misogyny, and materialism haven’t changed. So making it a “modern” remake doesn’t quite make sense to me. Is Bateman going to be a crypto bro? Oh God, that’s it, isn’t it?

Furthermore, there’s already been an excellent new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel: American Psycho the Musical. Why not just make a film adaptation of the musical instead of remaking the film as-is?

There are elements from the novel that weren’t adapted into either the film or the musical. Mary Harron’s 2000 film starring Christian Bale was famously disliked by Ellis, mainly because he thought the story only worked as a novel. In reality, Ellis is wrong but I also am convinced that he doesn’t fully understand the satire he wrote.

In Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s musical adaptation, more of the novel was woven into the story. Still, some of the book’s more unhinged aspects were cut to tell Bateman’s twisted tale.

If we’re doing this, you better have women helming it

Few things in this world make me pause and ask why someone likes something. Whenever women say that they love American Psycho, I understand their intention. When men say they love Bateman, I have reservations and red flags. American Psycho at its core is about how toxic masculinity can corrupt the brain and destroy all semblance of humanity in someone.

Patrick Bateman is a pillar of what that “toxic” nature represents. In exploring Bateman’s role as an unreliable narrator (did he really murder those people?), you can unpack Ellis’ themes, (outside of his hatred of New York).

Harron and Guinevere Turner’s script took a novel that offers a biting commentary about toxic men and exposes just how horrible they become when wealth and privilege make them untouchable.

I think that Ellis was too enamored with his hatred of New York to make it work and that’s where Harron and Turner shined. American Psycho became something entirely its own, making Patrick Bateman one of the best horror villains of all time. Women are integral to making this story work and even though Aguirre-Sacasa and Duncan Sheik’s musical is written by men, they still took inspiration from the film.

Is this necessary though?

There is not a “dated” feel to either the movie or the musical. The ’80s setting still works to highlight just how twisted the mind of a white man can get when given unlimited power and resources. Bateman’s quirks still work and his love of Huey Lewis and the News mixed with his obsession with Les Misérables makes him laughable and hilarious in between his murderous sprees.

Nothing is more relevant than Bateman’s love and adoration of Donald Trump. And again, I simply do not understand why this remake would happen unless it’s an adaptation of the musical. As someone who loves this story very much, I am willing to see what the producers have planned. And if they need an expert on American Psycho to work on it, I’m their girl.

