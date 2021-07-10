There are few series that have entertained me more than Ryan Murphy’s bloody, campy, and confounding American Horror Story. The wildly uneven anthology series has attracted A-list actors like Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Kathy Bates, who gleefully throw themselves into the worlds of circus freaks, haunted houses, covens, and asylums. Now, the successful series has spawned its own spinoff in American Horror Stories.

The trailer teases the return of several locations, characters, and actors from AHS. We catch a glimpse of season one’s Murder House, as well as the mysterious Rubber Man (or Woman). There are also references to killer Santas, the Piggy Man, witchcraft, demons, devils, and a host of other oddities. We also get Amy Grabow (Supernatural) as Tipper Gore arguing for explicit music labels during the Parents Music Resource Center hearing of 1985. Each episode will feature a standalone story, and it’s unclear if they will connect with one another or how they will tie back to the original franchise.

Every episode brings you a different nightmare. American Horror Stories, a twisted new anthology from Ryan Murphy, streaming July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. @hulu #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/SL7090nzwR — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 23, 2021

AHS alums Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Naomi Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch will return for the spinoff, along with a bevvy of new talent that includes Aaron Tveit, Paris Jackson, Madison Bailey, Virginia Garndner, Belissa Escobedo, Rhenzy Feliz, Gavin Creel, Kaia Gerber, Sierra McCormick, and more.

American Horror Stories premieres on July 15 on FX on Hulu. The tenth season of American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on August 25 on FX. Get ready for a spooky summer!

