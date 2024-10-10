Nowadays, it seems like movie theater merch is equally as coveted (and lucrative) as movies themselves—and to literally no one’s surprise, theater kids are already losing their minds over AMC’s new Wicked merch ahead of its November premiere. You’re gonna be…pop-ular? Popcorn-ular?

Oh, thank heavens! AMC Theaters just dropped the perfect vessel for you to belt “Defying Gravity” into during your sold-out screening of Wicked. I know, I was worried about the whole “public nuisance” issue too. And considering that the film’s release date is right around the corner, you’ll want to get your hands on one of them if you’re a fan of all things Oz.

Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the hit Broadway musical is directed by Jon M. Chu. It stars Ariana Grande as Galinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as her not-quite-as-good counterpart, Elphaba. From its reported production budget of $145 million to its absolutely stacked cast, it’s no wonder that Wicked is shaping up to be the buzziest release of the holiday season—and AMC is fully capitalizing on the hype with its new Wicked-inspired merch.

AMC Wicked popcorn buckets showcase Elphaba and Galinda’s signature colors

You’re either a Good Witch or a Bad Witch, and thankfully, the AMC-exclusive Wicked popcorn containers have a little something for everyone. New images (via @wicked_updates on X) show the emerald green and pastel pink popcorn buckets inspired by Elphaba and Galinda, each with intricate designs lining the interior. Fair warning—don’t expect these to be cheap, as collectible AMC popcorn buckets can run you upwards of $29.99 a pop.

‘Wicked’ popcorn buckets at AMC Theaters pic.twitter.com/y1e4iTYZP0 — Wicked Updates ? (@wicked_updates) October 4, 2024

Incidentally, AMC’s competitor chain, Regal Cinemas, will also offer a Wicked merch line of its own, complete with themed drink tumblers, popcorn tins, a lantern-shaped popcorn container, and even a witch hat cup. The “streaming wars” are so yesterday—now, the battle of the bucket is on. And given Wicked‘s popularity, on top of the all-out warfare that tends to break out every time AMC drops collectible merch, snagging one might just prove to be a true test of patience.

Until then, Wicked flies into theaters just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 22, 2024.

