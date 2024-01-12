Here’s Where to Get Your Very Own ‘Mean Girls’ Burn Book Popcorn Tin, But You’ll Have to Act Fast

Do you feel that buzz in the air? That’s the subtle roar of the high school jungle amping up for the hotly anticipated Mean Girls musical, which opens in theaters nationwide on January 12, 2023! For some added fun, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theatres have teamed up to bring us merchandise for the premiere, including the coveted Burn Book popcorn tin.

The 2024 Mean Girls, adapted from the Broadway musical based on the 2004 film, was created by Tina Fey, so it’s almost certain to have the same flair for wordplay as the original. The story follows new student Cady Heron (Anjourie Rice) as she navigates a new school populated by cliques, most notably “The Plastics.” Regina George (Reneé Rapp of The Sex Lives of College Girls) is the ultimate queen bee, and the two face off over Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), who definitely looks good with his hair pushed back. Along the way, The Plastics’ vicious “Burn Book” is released into the school, revealing nasty rumors about everyone—even Coach Carr (Jon Hamm).

(Paramount Pictures)

Now that we’re all caught up, I’ll bet you’re picturing yourself sitting in a darkened theater munching away at 54 ounces of your favorite crunchy snack, which just so happens to be contained in a Limited-Edition AMC Exclusive Mean Girls Burn Book popcorn tin. Right? I mean, who wouldn’t be?

When and where you can get your hands on one of these fetch collector’s items

(AMC Theaters)

The Mean Girls popcorn tin is available exclusively through AMC’s website and in their physical theater locations beginning January 13, 2024. They’re expected to sell out super fast, so be sure to get yours on the day they drop, or you might miss out. The cost is $19.99, and they’re reusable, so you can take it home and enjoy the theatrical experience again and again. You can also use them to store all four of your candy canes, Glen Coco. (“You go, Glen Coco!”)

AMC is also offering Mean Girl merch like a “Burn Book” reversible fleece blanket, double wall cups, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and even a cute “Make Fetch Happen” shirt for your dog.

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by not getting your movie merch in time

As I said above, the demand is high for this particular item, and they are limited editions, so hurry in to see Mean Girls in theaters now. It’ll be totally grool!

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

