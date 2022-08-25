Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Heading to ‘The Boys!’

Supernatural fans, get ready. The world of The Boys is adding John Winchester himself to the cast. That is, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was announced for the fourth season of the hit Amazon Prime series, and truly, I haven’t been this excited about a bit of casting in a long while. And yes, it is for the very obvious reunion of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eric Kripke (who also created Supernatural), and Jensen Ackles (who played JDM’s son Dean Winchester on the hit CW series). But it is also because of Morgan’s own history with superhero properties.

He has been spending his time more recently as Negan on The Walking Dead, and while he’s doing a great job there, it’s nice to see him back into the world of Kripke and with something like The Boys. It feels right up Morgan’s alley.

BAA—FUCKING—BOOOOM!!! The Boys Season 4 Casts Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Recurring Role https://t.co/usdvkPBoMa — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 25, 2022

This isn’t a complete shock; it’s been rumored for a while that Morgan and Kripke were talking about adding him to the cast, so there has been some thought about Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the world of The Boys. Still, this is exciting for a number of reasons.

Morgan’s history as the Comedian

I, like many people my age, know Jeffrey Dean Morgan from a collection of things. If you were watching Grey’s Anatomy, you’re probably still upset by the death of Denny Duquette. From there, he went on to become John Winchester, but he also played Edward Blake in the 2009 adaptation of Watchmen. The Comedian is far from a good guy. He’s a villain by all stretches of the imagination for what he does, and Morgan brought him to life in such a way that he was poking fun at that archetype in superhero stories—a vibe that fits right in with the tone of The Boys.

Pair that with Morgan also playing Thomas Wayne (briefly) in the beginning of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he has a history of superhero properties behind him that makes this casting choice a fun one.

The Supernatural of it all

Of course, there’s the reunion of Morgan with his Supernatural son Jensen Ackles, as well as coming back to work with Eric Kripke. One of the more interesting aspects of those earlier seasons of Supernatural was the connection that both Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) had to their father and the relationship there, however strained it was. While The Boys is obviously different in tone, it is still a fun reunion for fans of Morgan and the Supernatural team.

There’s currently no news on who Morgan is playing in The Boys, but I hope that we do get to see him interact with Ackles’ Soldier Boy in some way, because I just want to see them onscreen together again, but until we know more, this is exciting casting to me in the same way that Ackles’ casting in season 3 was. Having Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys is exactly the kind of television I want, and I can’t wait.

(featured image: The CW)

