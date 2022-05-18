These Geeky Gingerbread Sculptures Are Too Fantastic to Eat

Sometimes, you see food that’s so well-crafted that you say to yourself, “I’d feel bad about eating that.” That’s exactly how I felt when I saw Caroline Eriksson’s gingerbread creations, though truthfully, even if I did want to eat these, I wouldn’t even know where to start.

Except with Venom. You, obviously, would nip at his tongue, right? Truly a gingerbread sculpture that’s dripping with detail.

Meet Caroline Eriksson

I first discovered Eriksson via Nerdist, who highlighted her life-size Groot gingerbread sculpture. It was the kind of headline that made me go, “no frickin’ way,” only to discover that, yes, there’s a woman who literally had Groot at her dinner table.

In her post, Eriksson jokes that Groot was an “awfully chatty fellow.” Meanwhile, I’m sitting here in awe of the fact that this woman put together a gingerbread man (or rather, Groot) that looks like it could be an understudy for the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

The YouTube channel “60 Second Docs” got the chance to talk with Eriksson and delve into what it takes to make such a colossally awesome dinner companion. Hailing from Sweden, Eriksson says that most of her characters are from movies, “Especially from the 80s.” She goes on to say that she uses 11 pounds of sugar, 15 pounds of flour, and a whole lot of butter, spices, and syrup. After making a sketch and base structure, she paints it with edible colors. I guess that means it really is meant to eat. How many glasses of milk would we need to grab to take on a Predator?

That poor smoke alarm

Despite all of the baking she does, Eriksson tells “60 Second Docs” that she’s terrible at it. “You would maybe think that I’m good at baking, but that’s far from the truth. I’m actually terrible at baking. I set off the fire alarm all the time.” As a disaster baker myself, I imagine making multiple sheets of gingerbread can be quite the task. That being said, I shall spare a thought to her neighbors for whenever that smoke alarm goes off. I can already hear the “Eriksson’s at it again” response she probably gets. Maybe they get to have a taste of a Xenomorph in exchange for their patience.

You can follow Eriksson over on Instagram.

(Featured image: Caroline Eriksson)

