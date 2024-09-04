‘Am I Racist?’ movie: Matt Walsh answers his own question in the title

The Daily Wire hosts are getting even more ridiculous with their antics. Bad Matt Walsh (not to be confused with the comedian, a.k.a. Good Matt Walsh) has a movie that looks as redundant as its title. The movie is called Am I Racist? It’s Matt Walsh, so … yes.

Sadly, if you watch the trailer for this movie, you will be disappointed to learn that it isn’t someone making fun of Matt Walsh. No, instead, it is the actual Bad Matt Walsh thinking he is unpacking what being racist means by mocking the “liberal” ideology that we should unlearn racism. Can we get the Good Matt Walsh making a movie making fun of the bad one? Please?

The point he is seemingly trying to make is that the people who are labeled “racist” do not think about race as often as the people applying the label might think. He goes about proving this point by … asking people about being racist, which kind of negates the entire conceit of this movie. Of course racists don’t think they’re being racist. The point most people who are actively trying to promote anti-racist texts/ideals are making is that these people are ignorant of their own racism and they don’t care to change it. Walsh is basically proving that through this absurd documentary, but he is too lost in his own racism to recognize that.

The logline for the movie is as follows: “Daily Wire host and filmmaker Matt Walsh transforms himself into a certified diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, only to uncover a world where profit, not principle, drives the agenda.”

So I guess what Walsh is attempting to do is show how … inclusive spaces don’t love when a white man rolls in and demands they answer his asinine questions? I don’t understand what the point of this movie is outside of Walsh and his little cronies at the Daily Wire laughing that people who are … actively trying to be better people?

Walsh wore his silly “undercover” getup from the film to the DNC and everyone made fun of him. That? That’s comedy. This trailer? Uh … not so much.

Does the Daily Wire think this is comedy?

The movie is listed on Rotten Tomatoes as a comedy and a documentary. Personally, I don’t think this is funny at all. What this feels like is a man who watched a Nathan Fielder show and said, “Oh, I know. I’ll make fun of people for actively trying to change for the better.”

Is this what Republicans think is funny? I’m genuinely asking because this is just annoying to me. Is the Daily Wire version of The Rehearsal just them hanging out in left-leaning spaces and wearing bad wigs? Whether or not they think this is high art, Walsh answered his own question. Instead of learning something, he’s mocking people.

He is going into anti-racist spaces and … mocking them. So, yes, he is racist. This whole movie is telling. Not only does this “comedy” not even have a funny trailer, but it’s also long for a fake documentary, at an hour and 41 minutes. Dude, this is not a movie. This is torture.

