All the “good” songs aren’t just in the first act of Wicked! Hope that helps

Wicked is here and fans are leaving the theater belting “Defying Gravity” just as we felt after Act One of the stage show. But because the movie is very much Act One, a certain online take has made the rounds and I need to protest.

Recommended Videos

When it was first announced that the story of the Wicked Witch of the West was going to be split between two different films, people posted some version of the following: “Ugh, but all the good songs are in Act One of Wicked.” Now, if you haven’t seen the musical, that probably has you afraid for Wicked: Part Two. The sequel, which is set to come out next November, continues Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) story.

I am here, however, to set the record straight: That is FAR from the truth. In fact, the majority of my favorite songs in Wicked happen in Act Two. Yes, the big number like “Defying Gravity” and even “The Wizard and I” are in Act One. Glinda has already sang “Popular.” But those, to me, are not the best songs in the show, even though I love them.

Even “Dancing Through Life,” which is Fiyero’s (Jonathan Bailey) big number, doesn’t even break my top 5 list of Wicked songs and 3 of my favorites are in Act Two! So this idea that because the songs people know very well are in Act One somehow makes it a better act is foolish. It just means you either haven’t seen the show or you lack taste and I will take no other option.

I’m kidding, you can think what you want but this piece is for those who don’t know the show. I want you to know that Wicked: Part Two songs will deliver.

When “As Long As You’re Mine” hits…

The song in Act Two that most everyone knows is “For Good.” If you’ve been to a graduation, you’ve heard it. And probably cried to it. But Act Two also has a beautiful ballad titled “As Long As You’re Mine” that is one of the hottest musical theatre songs there is.

If you wanted more of Elphaba belting her face off, “No Good Deed” is truly and honestly one of my favorite musical theatre songs of all time. Glinda starts the act with “Thank Goodness” and it yet again will wreck us just as “No One Mourns the Wicked” did in the first film.

My point is that these songs are a beautiful continuation of the story. They’re just as incredible as the songs in Act One. So when people dismiss Act Two as a lesser act, you’re missing the point. Yes, Act One ends with a big show stopping number but that doesn’t mean Act Two is less than by comparison. If anything, I think it is the stronger part of the story and works because we care so much about these characters by the end of Act One.

If you were worried about the songs in Wicked: Part Two, don’t be. They’re truly what I am the most excited about.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy